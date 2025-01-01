Sikorski: Ukraine Doesn't Allow Putin To Blackmail Europe With Gas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has cut off Russia's ability to directly to Europe, preventing from blackmailing Eastern Europeans.

This was stated on X by Polish Foreign Radosław Sikorski, Ukrinform reports.

“Putin spent billions building Nordstream to circumvent Ukraine and blackmail Eastern Europe with the threat of cutting off gas supplies. Today Ukraine cut off his ability to export gas direct to the EU,” Sikorski wrote.

According to the top diplomat, this is“another victory after the enlargement of by Finland and Sweden.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 1 at 07:00, Ukraine put to a halt the transit of Russian gas through its territory citing national security considerations.

Kyiv had informed international partners about the move in due course.

The European Commission confirmed that Europe had been prepared for Russian gas transit suspension via Ukraine from January 1, 2025.