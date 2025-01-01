Termination Of Russian Gas Transit One Of Moscow's Biggest Defeats - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine says weaponization and cynical blackmail have deprived Russia of the most attractive European market.

Zelensky made the comment on X , Ukrinform reports.

"When was presented with the Russian presidency more than 25 years ago, the annual transit through Ukraine to Europe totaled more than 130 billion cubic meters. Today, it equals 0. This is one of Moscow's biggest defeats. As a result of Russia weaponizing energy and resorting to cynical blackmail of partners, Moscow lost one of the most profitable and geographically accessible markets," Zelensky noted.

According to the president, the absolute majority of European countries have adjusted to such changes.

"Our joint task today is to support Moldova during the energy transformation period. We must overcome the hysteria of some European politicians who prefer mafia-style schemes with Moscow to transparent energy policy," Zelensky stressed.

The Ukrainian authorities also hope for an increase in the supply of American gas to Europe, of which U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has already spoken.

"Cooperation and maximum supply from partners will result in more comfortable prices on the market. The more gas available on the market from Europe's true partners, the sooner the last remaining consequences of Europe's reliance on Russia will be eliminated," Zelensky stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 1 at 07:00, Ukraine put to a halt the transit of Russian gas through its territory citing national security considerations.

Kyiv had informed international partners about the move in due course.

The European Commission confirmed that Europe had been prepared for Russian gas transit suspension via Ukraine from January 1, 2025.

