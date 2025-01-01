Half Price Packaging Sets New Sustainability Goals For New Year 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

As the New Year begins, Half Price Packaging renews its pledge to sustainability with improved goals for a greener 2025.

- Hamzah Hussain Bhatti, CEO, Half Price PackagingFREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With 2024 coming to an end, Half Price Packaging is doubling down on its commitment to sustainability. After a successful year of meeting key environmental targets, the company is now setting its sights on even bigger goals for 2025.Half Price Packaging has achieved a milestone by reducing waste by 30% in its processes. They made this possible by implementing smarter processes and using more recyclable packaging materials. For the year 2025, the company is aiming for even bigger goals. The company is planning on making adjustments to its processes to reduce carbon emissions and waste. A company spokesperson said:“While we're proud of what we've accomplished, we know there's more work to be done. That's why we've set a huge target for 2025. We are doubling our previous goal with an aim to reach 60% waste reduction this year.”The company aims to achieve the newly set goal by increasing the use of recyclable and sustainable materials, making arrangements to lower energy consumption, and optimizing its processes to reduce waste production. Half Price Packaging is also requesting its clients to play their part in making the environment better.“The past year has been an excellent achievement for us. We are on our path to make the environment better but we can't do it alone. We're inviting our clients to join us in this mission. By choosing eco-friendly packaging and adopting greener practices, they can help create a more sustainable future. Together, we can make a bigger impact.” Says a spokesperson.Half Price Packaging is calling on all clients to make the switch towards sustainable packaging. The company is also incentivizing its clients to make the switch easier. They have announced lower prices and guidance for any client willing to make the switch towards sustainable packaging. The company spokesman added:“We understand that making the transition to sustainable packaging is not a simple task. It requires adjustments, investment, and careful planning. But we also believe in empowering our partners to take that step forward. So, to support our clients in this transition, we are offering significant discounts to make their shift towards sustainable packaging easier. This isn't just an incentive; it's our way of saying, We're in this together.”The company has gathered a lot of attention with its newly set goals and incentives. They are working towards the betterment of the environment.For more information, you can visit:

