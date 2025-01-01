Crown Wealth Strategies Congratulates Pablo A. Magdaleno On Achieving FSCP® Designation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PabloDesignation

- Lizzie Dipp MetzgerEL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Crown Wealth Strategies proudly announces that Pablo A. Magdaleno, President of Operations and Client Experience & Associate Financial Adviser, has earned the distinguished Financial Services Certified Professional (FSCP®) designation from The American College of Financial Services. This achievement further underscores Pablo's commitment to excellence and his dedication to enhancing the client experience through advanced financial education and expertise.The FSCP® designation is awarded to financial professionals who have completed rigorous coursework covering essential topics in financial planning, including risk management, client communication, and ethics. This accomplishment demonstrates Pablo's dedication to continuous learning and his drive to provide the highest level of service to clients.“We are thrilled to celebrate Pablo's achievement,” said Lizzie Dipp Metzger, Founder and President of Crown Wealth Strategies.“His commitment to professional growth and passion for helping clients achieve their financial goals make him an integral part of our team. The FSCP® designation is a testament to his hard work and dedication to our firm's mission.”Pablo brings over a decade of experience in the financial services industry, coupled with a deep understanding of strategic development, client relations, and personalized financial planning. In addition to the FSCP® designation, Pablo holds several other financial certifications, including Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU®) and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®), reflecting his strong expertise in the field.“I am honored to have earned the FSCP® designation,” said Pablo A. Magdaleno.“It reinforces my commitment to providing top-notch financial guidance and personalized solutions for our clients. I look forward to continuing to work alongside our talented team and contribute to the success of Crown Wealth Strategies.”Crown Wealth Strategies, based in El Paso, TX, is dedicated to delivering personalized financial solutions in wealth management, estate planning, and business succession planning. Our team of experienced professionals is committed to helping clients achieve their unique financial goals.Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from New York Life Insurance Company and Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates. Lizzie Dipp Metzger is a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser.

Paulette Acosta Hayen

Crown Wealth Strategies

+1 915-613-4300

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.