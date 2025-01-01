MPD Seeking Suspect In Theft From Vehicle Offense

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Metropolitan Department is seeking a suspect in a Northwest theft from a vehicle offense.

On Friday, December 20th, 2024, at approximately 1:27pm, officers responded to the 4200 block of 49th Street Northwest for reports of property stolen from a vehicle. Officers discovered that an unknown suspect had broken the window of the victim's vehicle and stole personal property before making their escape.

The suspect was captured by surveillance camera footage and can be seen in the photo below.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411 . The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24196877

