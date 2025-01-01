German Ambassador Reacts To Russia's Drone Attack On Ukraine On New Year's Eve
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After Russia's New Year's drone attack on Ukrainian cities, German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger assured the host country that Germany will continue to stand by Ukraine.
The diplomat made the statement on X , Ukrinform reports.
"Russia is celebrating the New Year by launching 111 drones against the Ukrainian population. Kyiv was among the targets this morning. I wish Ukraine and its people a just and lasting peace in 2025. Germany will continue standing by their side,” the ambassador wrote.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, since the evening of December 31, Ukaine's Defense Forces have destroyed 63 Russian drones over Ukraine. The air defense was active in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, and Mykolaiv regions.
