First Baby Of 2025 Born In Azerbaijan

1/1/2025 5:09:13 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan welcomed the first baby of 2025 at 00:01 on January 1, according to Zamira Adilova, press secretary of TABIB, Azernews reports.

The baby, born at the New Clinic, measured 50 cm and weighed 3.9 kg. Both the mother and the newborn are reported to be in stable condition.

AzerNews

