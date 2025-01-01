Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Cuba On Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a cable to President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel, congratulating him on the occasion of his country's National Day, wishing him good health and wellbeing. (pickup previous)
