Amir Receives Written Message From British Prime Minister

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from Prime of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them. The message was received by HE Secretary-General of the of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi during his meeting with HE Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the State of Qatar Neerav Patel.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.