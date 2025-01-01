Amir Receives Written Message From British Prime Minister
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them. The message was received by HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi during his meeting with HE Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the State of Qatar Neerav Patel.
