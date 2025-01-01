Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Sudan's Sovereign Transitional Council

( MENAFN - AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman, President of the Transitional Council of the Republic of the Sudan, Azernews reports.

