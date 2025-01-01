KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down 22 Cents To USD 75.79 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 22 cents to USD 75.79 per barrel (pb) on Tuesday, compared with USD 76.01 pb the previous day, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday. At the global level, the rose by 65 cents to USD 74.64 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate also went up by 73 cents to USD 71.72 pb. (end) km

