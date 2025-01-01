Head Coach Parts Way With Azerbaijani Volleyball Team
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Romanian Alba club, where Azerbaijan national volleyball players
Yelizaveta Ruban and Alena Kharchenko play, parted ways with their
head coach.
Italian specialist Marco Musso has left the team, Azernews
reports, citing Idman.
It will be known soon who will fill the vacant position.
Alba is in third place, 3 points behind the leader Dinamo in the
regular championship.
MENAFN01012025000195011045ID1109046131
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.