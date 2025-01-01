Head Coach Parts Way With Azerbaijani Volleyball Team

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Romanian Alba club, where Azerbaijan national volleyball players Yelizaveta Ruban and Alena Kharchenko play, parted ways with their head coach.

Italian specialist Marco Musso has left the team, Azernews reports, citing Idman.

It will be known soon who will fill the vacant position.

Alba is in third place, 3 points behind the leader Dinamo in the regular championship.