ADVISOR WARNS OF THE DESTABILIZING RISKS OF USING IMPEACHMENT OPTION TOO FREQUENTLY- CALLS FOR MORE LOVE AND CHARACTER

VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In talks in Vista, California and at Pepperdine University Dr. William Jeynes issued a firm warning about the need for character in government, in universities, and in broader society. Dr. Jeynes is a professor at California State University, Long Beach, a Harvard University graduate, and former advisor to the South Korean during its economic crisis of 1997-1998 and the United States Government. Professor Jeynes warned of the destabilizing risk of using the impeachment option too frequently in both South Korea and the United States.“South Korea has used the impeachment option with its presidents four times in just over twenty years. Moreover, it was the opposition party's move to impeach some members of President Yoon's Cabinet that was a major contributing factor to President Yoon's panicky action briefly pronouncing martial law in South Korea. President Yoon's declaration of martial law was very unwise. However, impeachment is meant as a last resort and its frequency of use in recent decades is not the way it was intended to be used.”Dr. Jeynes continued,“Democracies thrive best where there is the presence of civility, love, and character. In the absence of each, democracies will struggle. Both South Korea and the United States are very divided countries right now. In order for both nations to get on solid footing, cooler heads need to prevail. I am concerned that impeachment is happening far too frequently over the last 20-26 years in both countries and at least some of that time it has been used as a political weapon. There are various ways that a government leader can be disciplined without the use of the impeachment option.”At his Pepperdine talk, which took place prior to his speech in Vista, Professor Jeynes shared about the findings of a meta-analysis on character education in the schools, that indicated that character education can be taught efficaciously. The study indicated that character instruction results in more love, compassion, honesty, respect, etc. Dr. Jeynes shared that“These traits need to be taught to the next generation of children and adolescents, because since 1963 there has been little emphasis on character education in the American public schools and that is a major reason why people in the country have difficulty demonstrating kindness and civility with others who disagree with them. This lack of kindness and civility is contributing to the propensity to use the impeachment option so frequently, when there are other options available.” Dr. Jeynes especially applied these principles to impeachment in his Vista speech.In Dr. Jeynes went on to share that“The use of impeachment is too frequently done out of anger rather than a desire for fairness and justice. The United States must learn from South Korea's turmoil and overuse of impeachment, as well as its own tendency to use this course of action too frequently. Both the United States and South Korea must learn that it is in the interest of both nations to seek commonalities in order to go forward. The divisiveness and lack of kindness, calm, and civility in both nations is not productive for each nation, for democracy, and even for the world.”

