Commnet Broadband Announces Leadership Transition

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Commnet Broadband (“Commnet”) board of directors recently announced that Nectarios“Neo” Nicolaou will lead Commnet's broadband operations as its General Manager, with a focus on scaling the company's“Ethos Broadband” sales and operations in the rural Southwest. Edward“Ned” DeMent will lead Commnet's carrier managed services business as its General Manager

“We are excited to announce Neo's new leadership role within Commnet as part of our succession plan,” said Brad Martin, Chairman of Commnet Broadband.“Neo joined the Commnet team in late 2022 as a part of the Sacred Wind acquisition and brings an exceptional focus on customer experience, a deep connection to the community, and a proven track record in broadband expansion. His leadership will be instrumental in leveraging government grants and programs to expand our footprint and scale“Ethos Broadband” capabilities over the coming years.”

Martin continued,“Commnet's carrier managed services business will be led by Ned DeMent, a member of ATN International's management team since 2008. Ned has extensive experience in carrier transport management. His deep industry knowledge and operational excellence will ensure success in this area of our business.”

Commnet Broadband announced the leadership transition following the departure of CEO Scott Horne. Both Nicolaou and DeMent report directly to Brad Martin, chairman of the board of Commnet Broadband.

About Commnet Broadband

Commnet Broadband, wholly owned subsidiary of ATN International, Inc., provides high-quality broadband communications services to carrier customers in rural America and Tribal communities, driving digital inclusion and providing access to education, work, healthcare, safety, entertainment, and community connectivity. Learn more at .