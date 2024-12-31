Xi Jinping's Big Remark: No One Can Ever Stop Taiwan's Reunification With China

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said that no one can ever stop Taiwan's reunification with China, and reassured the Chinese public about the economy, which has slowed considerably after COVID-19.

Xi Jinping made the remarks while delivering his 2025 New Year address televised on the state broadcaster.

"We Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same family. No one can ever sever the of kinship between us," reported PTI, quoting Xi Jinping.

Xi, who is in his third five-year term, reiterated China's commitment to promoting global governance reform and contributing to the maintenance of world peace and stability.

"In a world of both transformation and turbulence, China, as a responsible major country, is actively promoting global governance reform and deepening solidarity and cooperation among the Global South," he added.

Xi Jinping said that the country has proactively responded to the impacts of the changing environment at home and abroad.

Stating that the country has fostered new quality productive forces in light of actual conditions and has seen new business sectors, forms and models emerging, the Chinese president highlighted China's success in the new productive forces like E-Vehicles.

China's economy has rebounded and is on an upward trajectory, with GDP expected to cross the 130-trillion-yuan (about USD 18.08 trillion) mark in 2024. The grain output has surpassed 700 million tonnes, he said.

Xi further called on the nation to remain confident in overcoming the challenges.

“In 2025, we will fully complete the 14th Five-Year Plan, implement more proactive and effective policies. As always, we grow in wind and rain, and we get stronger through hard times. We must be full of confidence.”

Support for economy

Meanwhile, during the New Year's Eve remarks to the nation's top political advisory body, Xi signaled that support for the economy will continue into 2025 and reiterating a call to adopt more proactive macroeconomic policies, reported Bloomberg.