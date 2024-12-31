عربي


Finland Says It Ends To Participate In Anti-Daesh/ISIS Operation In Iraq

12/31/2024 3:09:31 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Finland announced Tuesday that it concluded its participation in the anti-Daesh/ISIS operation in Iraq, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Its participation in Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) ended Dec. 31, the Finnish Defense Forces (FDF) said in a statement.

The Finnish Crisis Management Force had 70 soldiers at the end of the operation and the contingent returned to Finland on Dec. 29, it added.

Finland will continue to support and develop Iraq's security sector, the FDF added.

The FDF will continue to participate in NATO's mission in Iraq (NMI).​​​​​​​

AzerNews

