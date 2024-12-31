Over 400 Children Returned To Ukrainian-Controlled Territory In 2024
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of 2024, as many as 449 children have been brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territory, including five who recently escaped from temporarily occupied territories along with their mothers through President Volodymyr Zelensky's initiative, Bring Kids Back UA.
Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, shared the update on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.
“Since the start of 2024, we have already returned 449 children. Among them are five who, along with their mothers, escaped from the temporarily occupied territories thanks to the Bring Kids Back UA initiative,” Yermak said.
Yermak recounted harrowing experiences of some of the children.
Matviy, barely six months old, witnessed Russian occupiers abduct and torture his mother four times.
Trokhym, a 15-year-old who lost his father and was separated from his mother, faced threats of conscription by Russian forces to coerce him into serving in their army.
Yermak expressed gratitude to Save Ukraine, a partner organization that facilitated the rescue mission for these families.
As reported by Ukrinform, on December 4, the UN Security Council addressed Russia's crimes against Ukrainian children. During the meeting, Daria Zarivna highlighted how Russia falsifies documentation for Ukrainian children to erase their identities.
