War Update: 117 Combat Clashes On Frontline, Russians Attempting To Break Through Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 117 combat clashes have occurred on the front lines since the beginning of the day, with the Russian forces intensifying their attacks, particularly in the Pokrovsk sector.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The situation on the front remains tense, with Russian forces, despite heavy losses inflicted by Ukrainian defenders, continuing their attempts to break through the defense lines, the General Staff notes.

Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions have been shelled by Russian artillery which impacted settlements such as Demianivka, Vidrodzhenivske, Tymofiivka, Studenok, Stiahailivka, and Medvedivka.

The Kharkiv sector of the front saw one Russian assault on the Ukrainian defense positions near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector , the Russian troops launched seven assaults on the Ukrainian positions near Lozova, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Zahryzove, with six clashes ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , Russians carried out 16 attacks targeting Ukraine's defense positions near the settlements of Nadiia, Pervomaisk, and Yampil, with five clashes still underway.

In the Siversk sector , the Russian forces attempted three advances near Bilohorivka and Hryhorivka, but were repelled.

In the Kramatorsk sector , there were 22 attacks on the Ukrainian defense units near Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Bilohorivka, and Predtechyne, with 13 ongoing battles.

In the Toretsk sector , Russians attempted to push the Ukrainian forces from their positions near Shcherbynivka and Toretsk, with five assaults repelled and four still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Russian invaders made 30 attempts to push the Ukrainian forces from their positions in the areas of Zelene Pole, Baranivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Dachenske, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Vovkove, Pishchane, and Novovasylivka. The Ukrainian defenders have repelled 23 of these attacks.

In the Kurakhove sector , battles are ongoing near Petropavlivka, Ukrainka, Shevchenko, and Kurakhove, with nine attacks repelled.

In the Vremivka sector , four clashes are ongoing. Overall, today, the Russian forces have attacked seven times near Kostiantynopilske, Dachne, Rozlyv, Velyka Novosilka, and Neskuchne. Russians also launched a guided bomb strike on Zelene Pole.

In the Orikhiv sector , three Russian attempts to advance towards Novoandriivka were thwarted.

In Kursk region, the Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian offensive attempts.

The situation on other fronts remains stable, with no significant changes reported.

As reported by Ukrinform, for the first time in history, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Mi-8 helicopter during a battle in the Black Sea using a Magura V5 maritime strike drone.