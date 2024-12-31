Energy Storage Projects To Take Center Stage In India's Renewable Energy Sector In 2025: IESA

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 31 (KNN)

As India accelerates its transition, energy storage projects are set to become a pivotal element in the green energy landscape in 2025.



With rising demand, supportive policies, falling battery prices, and incentives, storage technologies are expected to play an increasingly crucial role in integrating variable renewable energy (VRE) and ensuring grid stability.

The need for energy storage solutions has become more evident as India seeks to increase its share of renewable energy. Storage is essential for addressing fluctuations in power generation from renewable sources like solar and wind, helping to stabilise the grid.



While India's power demand continues to rise, thermal capacity additions are expected to be gradual, making energy storage an important bridge to meet peak demand in the coming years.

Debi Prasad Dash, president of the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), predicts a surge in battery storage systems for renewables in India by 2025.“Many Indian companies have evolved, and numerous global players have entered the market this year,” he said,

As the country's power distribution companies prepare to meet growing demand, both the government and industry are expected to prioritize storage capacity expansion.

The Indian energy storage market grew 1.7 times in 2024, reaching a pipeline capacity of 114 GWh, with 20 GWh in battery energy storage systems (BESS) and 91 GWh in pumped storage projects (PSP).



Industry experts forecast that BESS will dominate by FY30, as falling battery prices make it an increasingly viable option for large-scale deployment.

A key government initiative includes the viability gap funding (VGF) scheme for battery energy storage systems, alongside the development of a pumped hydro storage policy announced in the FY25 budget.



In 2024, India commissioned 178 MWh of BESS projects, while 29 GWh of capacity moved into the execution phase.

With the declining cost of storage technology and the government's continued support, India is poised to emerge as a global leader in energy storage, alongside nations like the US, China, and Australia, by 2032.

