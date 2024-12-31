RBI Highlights Surge In Cyber Frauds Amid Rising Digital Transactions

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Dec 31 (KNN)

A recent report by the Reserve of India (RBI) underscores the growing threat of frauds, urging greater awareness and stronger efforts to combat crimes in the digital space.



Released in the December edition of the Financial Stability Report (FSR), the document highlights the alarming rise in fraud cases, fuelled by the surge in digital transactions.

The RBI's Report on Trend and Progress of in India 2023-24 revealed a stark increase in bank frauds during the first half of the current fiscal year.



From April to September 2024, India witnessed 18,461 cases of fraud, amounting to a staggering Rs 21,367 crore. This represents a sharp jump from the 14,480 cases worth Rs 2,623 crore recorded in the same period last year, marking an over eight-fold rise in both the number of incidents and the financial losses.

As digital transactions soar, criminals are adopting increasingly sophisticated methods to exploit vulnerabilities in the system. The RBI's FSR stressed the urgent need for regulatory entities to enhance preventive awareness programs to educate the public on emerging fraud schemes.



The report also emphasised the importance of identifying mule accounts-individuals or businesses that act as intermediaries in laundering illicit funds.

In response to these rising threats, the RBI has reinforced its focus on cyber resilience, fraud prevention, and customer protection.



The report noted that regulators are continuously adapting to the evolving financial landscape, with a concerted effort to strengthen the safety and resilience of India's financial infrastructure.

The RBI's call to action is clear: With the escalating scale of digital fraud, both financial institutions and the public must remain vigilant, ensuring robust safeguards are in place to protect against the growing tide of cybercrime.

