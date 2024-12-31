Greg Vincent: From Family Cookouts To Business Ownership With Dickey’S Barbecue Pit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transforming a passion for barbecue into a thriving business in Elwood, Illinois

Elwood, IL, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greg Vincent's path to business ownership wasn't traditional, but it was driven by passion and hard work. A longtime barbecue enthusiast, Vincent first gained recognition for his smoked meats at family gatherings. Today, as the owner-operator of a Dickey's Barbecue Pit in Elwood , Vincent has turned his love of barbecue into a thriving business, leveraging operational consistency, adaptability, and community focus.

“Barbecue was always a hobby I enjoyed, and over time, I realized I could take it further,” Vincent said. His journey into entrepreneurship began after a trucking accident ended his 13-year driving career.“During my recovery, I focused more on catering, and it kept growing from there,” he said.

The opportunity to open a Dickey's Barbecue Pit arose when Vincent's stepfather, a convenience store owner, suggested adding a restaurant to one of his locations.“It was a natural fit,” Vincent said.“Dickey's offered a proven system that aligned with my passion for great barbecue.”

Since opening, Vincent has built a strong customer base by capitalizing on the area's growing warehouse and industrial sector.“Our lunch crowd is steady and loyal, and catering continues to grow as well,” Vincent said.“We've built a reputation for quality, and that keeps people coming back.”

Operational consistency has been a cornerstone of Vincent's approach.“This business leaves no room for cutting corners,” he said.“While the food is great, it's the entire experience-service, attention to detail, and care-that makes a lasting impression.”

Vincent also credits his success to the resources and support provided by Dickey's corporate team.“They've been invaluable, from training to operations,” he said.“Their guidance has helped me navigate challenges and grow the business effectively.”

“Greg Vincent is an outstanding example of what it means to be a Dickey's franchisee,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group.“His ability to deliver quality and foster strong community connections highlights his exceptional leadership and business skills.”

“Greg's story illustrates how a passion for barbecue, paired with focus and dedication, can drive real business success,” said Laura Rea Dickey , CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.“We're proud to have him as part of the Dickey's family.”

For Vincent, the journey hasn't been without challenges, but his focus remains on building a sustainable business.“This isn't a job you can take lightly,” he said.“It takes time, effort, and genuine care-not just for the business but for your people and your customers.”

Looking ahead, Vincent is exploring expansion opportunities.“The area is growing, and we're positioned well to scale,” he said.“I want to ensure that any growth we pursue stays true to the values and quality that got us here.”

Vincent's journey from family cookouts to franchise ownership is a testament to the power of perseverance and passion. As he continues to grow his business, Vincent remains focused on delivering quality barbecue, building relationships, and making a positive impact in his community.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world's largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey's barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey's never takes shortcuts-because real barbecue can't be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey's Barbecue Franchise and Dickey's Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey's has been recognized on Newsweek's 2022 "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation's Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual's“Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine .

For more information, visit . For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit .

