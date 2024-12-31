Learning To Ride 'RIGHT' By Michael D. Cintas: Strengthening Families And Building Connections Through Horsemanship

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) RANCHO MIRAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In to Ride "RIGHT", Michael D. Cintas, a seasoned equestrian coach with a legacy of training thousands of riders, offers families a way to experience something truly special: the transformative between horse and rider. More than a manual, this is a heartfelt invitation to share in the joy, growth, and life lessons that come with learning to ride.



Whether you're a parent guiding your child's first steps into the equestrian world or an adult seeking to fulfill a lifelong dream of riding, Learning to Ride "RIGHT" makes the journey approachable, exciting, and deeply rewarding.



A Family Journey

Cintas understands that learning to ride isn't just about the rider-it's a shared experience. Parents, grandparents, and even siblings play a crucial role in supporting and encouraging young riders. His book provides practical advice and warm encouragement to help families navigate this new adventure.



Why This Book Matters

.For Beginners: Clear, step-by-step guidance on starting lessons, choosing the right school, and building confidence from the ground up.

.For Families: Tips on creating meaningful experiences, from watching lessons to celebrating milestones like first rides and shows.

.For Communities: Insights for instructors and academies on fostering inclusive and supportive environments for every rider.



Cintas doesn't shy away from sharing his own journey-one filled with challenges, triumphs, and a deep love for teaching. Readers will find not only a trusted guide but also an empathetic mentor who understands the ups and downs of this unique sport.



A Vision Rooted in Passion

With decades of experience and a genuine passion for the equestrian world, Cintas believes riding can teach lessons far beyond the arena. Responsibility, trust, and perseverance are just some of the values riders take away.



About the Author

Michael D. Cintas has dedicated over many years to the art of equitation, guiding students from their first lessons to international competitions. A distinguished Olympic coach and clinician, he has mentored thousands of riders, building a respected legacy in equestrian education. His personal journey, shaped by triumphs and challenges, deeply informs his approach to teaching. With Learning to Ride "RIGHT", Cintas invites readers to embrace a lifelong passion for equestrianism, where learning is endless and the joy of riding is boundless.



Availability

Learning to Ride "RIGHT" is now available through major book retailers and online platforms.





For more information or media inquiries, please contact: ...

Michael D. Cintas

Equestrian Centers International

+1 760-300-9666

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.