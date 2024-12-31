Stasya Pandya Wins Bronze In National Equestrian Championship

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) On the last day of competition, Amateur Riders' Club (ARC) rider Stasya Pandya showcased her exceptional talent at the National Equestrian Championship (Children II & Junior) 2024, held here on Tuesday.

Stasya competed in the Children II Jumping (Team) category, riding her horse, Madeleine. She along with her teammates Kapilesh on Chikku, Arshad on Tara, and Aizah on Delano W. secured third place with a score of just 4 penalties in 159.38 seconds. Stasya's dedication and skill were key to this fantastic achievement.

The National Equestrian Championship (NEC) has been a platform for young riders like Inaara, Taarini, Virtika, Jahnvi, and Stasya Pandya to showcase their talent and determination. These riders are raising the bar for equestrian sports in India with their dedication, passion, and impressive achievements.

After the victory, Stasya said,“I am thrilled with this win, which reflects a year of hard work and countless hours of training at ARC. Despite the challenges of a long daily commute and tough weather conditions during the competition, the support from Bob Sir, my parents, and my trainers kept me focused and determined. Their guidance has been invaluable, and I am deeply grateful.”

Adding to it she said,“ARC is more than just a training ground-it's my second home. I'm privileged to learn from exceptional trainers, ride incredible horses, and share unforgettable moments with amazing people. This win is a tremendous confidence booster, and I'm eager to build on this momentum. My focus remains on continuous improvement, with the goal of competing in more EFI and FEI-affiliated events."