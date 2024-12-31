IOA Recognises New Leadership Of IGU After Disputed Elections

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has formally recognised the newly-elected Governing Council of the Indian Union (IGU) following a contentious election process. The recognised office-bearers of the IGU Governing Council are Harish Kumar Shetty (President), Basant Kumar Repswal (Secretary General), and Manoj Joshi (Honorary Treasurer).

The IOA's recognition comes after a thorough investigation into two separate Annual General Meetings (AGMs) and held on December 15, at different venues in New Delhi.

The controversy began when reports surfaced that two parallel elections had been conducted for the IGU's Governing Council. While one election was overseen by Justice O.P. Garg (Retd.), the other was reportedly conducted by a different group under the leadership of Brijinder Singh. Both factions claimed legitimacy, creating confusion in the golfing fraternity.

The IOA received two key communications, a letter from IGU officials dated December 15. Additionally, the IOA received a letter from Brijinder Singh, addressed to the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, which outlined details of the second election conducted the same day.

After a detailed examination of the documents, reports, and procedural adherence of the two elections, the IOA concluded that the AGM and election conducted by Justice O.P. Garg (Retd.) was legitimate. The IOA cited several reasons for this decision.

Justice O.P. Garg (Retd.), who had been officially appointed as the Returning Officer, never resigned from his role, contrary to claims made by the other faction. This established his authority to oversee the elections.

The AGM and election presided over by Justice Garg adhered to Article 22 of the IGU's constitution, which governs quorum requirements. The election saw participation from 21 member units represented by 39 attendees. Furthermore, the IOA received comprehensive documentation, including an attendance sheet signed by all participants, verifying the legitimacy of the process.

Based on these findings, the IOA officially recognised the election results declared by Justice Garg and endorsed the leadership of the newly-elected Governing Council of the IGU.

In her letter to the IGU, IOA President P.T. Usha extended her congratulations to the newly-elected Governing Council. She expressed confidence in their ability to promote golf in India while upholding the values of the Olympic movement.“We wish you all the very best and hope that the new Governing Council of the Indian Golf Union shall do its best to promote the sport in India, whilst upholding the Olympic values,” said Usha.