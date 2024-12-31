Regarding The Publication Of LITGRID AB Interim Information And Investor's Calendar For 2025

Litgrid plans to announce its results for 2025 and convene an Ordinary General Meeting of in the following order:



. 28.02.2025 – interim information for the 12 months of 2024;

. 28.03.2025 – audited annual report and audited annual statements for year 2024;

. 08.04.2025 – notice of convening the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders,

. 30.04.2025 – resolutions of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;

. 09.05.2025 – interim information for the three months of 2025;

. 08.08.2025 – interim information and half year report for the 6 months of 2025;

. 07.11.2025 – interim information for the 9 months of 2025.

