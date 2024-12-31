Acaricide Market Estimated To Reach US$485.081 Million By 2030 At A CAGR Of 3.88%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The acaricide is estimated at US$401.025 million in 2025 and is anticipated to reach US$485.081 million in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.88%.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the acaricide market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.88% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$485.081 million in 2030.Acaricide is a type of pesticide that is commonly used to kill various types of ticks and mites. Acaricide offers its application across multiple sectors, which includes its application across the industrial sector, agricultural , and animal husbandry among others. In the animal husbandry sector, the compound helps in controlling ticks on the livestock. Acaricide compound does not offer any harm to the livestock. Acaricide contains multiple types of chemicals, which include chlorinated hydrocarbons , organophosphorus compounds, carbamates, and formamidines among others.The demand for acaricide in the global market is expected to witness significant growth with the increasing global demand and production of the agricultural sector. In the agricultural sector, acaricide offers a key application, which includes controlling the spread of mites and ticks, that reduces the immunity of the crops. The global demand and production of the agricultural sector witness significant growth, majorly in the countries like India, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Mexico.Access sample report or view details:The acaricide market, under the type segment, is divided into natural, organophosphorus, organochlorine, and others. Under the type segment, the organochlorine category is expected to grow at a greater rate during the forecasted timeline, in the global acaracide market. Organochlorine is a form of organic compound, that contains various types of chlorine atoms. Organochlorine is majorly used in the agricultural sector, which offers resistance to degradation.Under the method segment, the acaricide market is categorized into hand dressing, spray, dipping vat, and others. The spray category of the method segment in the global acaricide market is expected to attain a greater growth rate. The spray acaricide is a form of the liquid compound, which can be mixed with various other types of liquids, for easy deployment in the agricultural sector. These types of acaricides can be sprayed rapidly, offering a greater coverage compared to hand-dressing type of acaricides.The acaricide market, under the application segment, is divided into industrial, animal husbandry, agriculture, and others. Under the application segment of the global acaricide market, the agriculture sector is expected to witness significant growth. In the global agricultural sector, acaricide helps in controlling the spread of mites and ticks, which are among the major problems for multiple crops like coconuts, strawberries, and vines. In the agricultural sector, mites destroy and reduce the immunity of the crops, which results in lower yields. Mites also reduce the ability of the crops and plants to photosynthesize, which reduces the growth of the plants.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the global acaricide market. The major factor propelling the growth of the acaricide market in the Asia Pacific region is the increasing demand and production of the agricultural sector. The Asia Pacific region is among the biggest producer of agricultural products, in which, the compound helps in reducing and controlling the spread of ticks and mites in the agricultural land. Similarly, the increasing demand in the animal husbandry sector is also among the key factors propelling the growth of the compound during the forecasted timeline.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the acaricide market that have been covered are Bayer AG, Nichino Europe Co. Ltd., Seipasa, ORO AGRI Group, SAL Business Corporation (P) Ltd, Syngenta International AG, Corteva Agriscience, Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd, UPL Limited, Safex Chemicals (India) Limited, Gharda Chemicals Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd, Indofil Industries Limited, SummitAgro USA LLC, and Nippon Soda Co., Ltd.The market analytics report segments the acaricide market as follows:.By TypeoNaturaloOrganophosphorusoOrganochlorineoOthers.By MethodoHand DressingoSprayoDipping VatoOthers.By ApplicationsoIndustrialoAnimal HusbandryoAgricultureoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoGermanyoSpainoUnited KingdomoFranceoItalyoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoAustraliaoIndiaoIndonesiaoThailandoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Bayer AG.Nichino Europe Co. Limited.Seipasa.ORO AGRI Group.SAL Business Corporation (P) Ltd.Syngenta International AG.Corteva Agriscience.Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd.UPL Limited.Safex Chemicals (India) Limited.Gharda Chemicals Ltd.Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd.Indofil Industries Limited.SummitAgro USA LLC.Nippon Soda Co., Ltd.Explore More Reports:.Agricultural Fumigants Market:.Algaecides Market:.Rodenticides Market:

