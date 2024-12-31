Copper Ammonium Carbonate Market Anticipated To Surpass US$13.209 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 6.69%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the copper ammonium carbonate market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.69% between 2025 and 2030 to reach an amount of US$13.209 billion in 2030.Copper ammonium carbonate consists of copper, ammonium, and carbonate ions. It is characterized as a deep blue or greenish-blue crystalline solid, and soluble in water. It is utilized in industrial processes for various purposes including dye production and animal husbandry. It serves fungicidal and antiseptic properties in agriculture, animal husbandry, and the chemical industry. It has applications in the wood industry for wood preservation as a fungicide . Copper ammonium carbonate pesters a pesticide that inhibits fungal spores and pathogens from penetrating host tissues.The copper ammonium carbonate market is boosted by a rise in demand from the agriculture sector, such as fungicides for plant disease control, as well as the growth of the construction industry in applying this compound to pigments and dyes. The copper ammonium carbonate market is also maintaining a steady pace with the rise in global population. This rise leads to increased crop yield demand which leads to farmers adopting these fungicides. The demand for copper ammonium carbonate is encouraged by the growing construction sector in developing countries. Industrial applications of the compound, such as chemical production and dye production, also contribute to that growth.Furthermore, employing copper ammonium carbonate which is also considered a very versatile substance will grow particularly in regions with heavy agricultural activity as it goes beyond simply using it in wood treatment and recycling copper from scrap, with a good number of applications in other industrial sectors.Access sample report or view details:By type, the copper ammonium carbonate market globally can be classified into agricultural grade and industrial grade. The copper ammonium carbonate market is projected to have major growth due to the industrial-type segment because of its multiple uses in different industries. The growing demand for industrial chemicals and uses of copper in many processes surge demand. Attributes for growth include a growing global population and food requirement, rapid industrialization and urbanization in developing countries, and stringent environmental regulations.The copper ammonium carbonate market is segmented by grade into agriculture, industrial, and others. It is expected that the agricultural grade will dominate the share of the copper ammonium carbonate market due to widespread applications in agriculture, such as fungicide and bactericide, and with increasing worldwide demand for food. Modern agricultural practices include practices that utilize chemical inputs resulting in further demand for agriculture-grade copper ammonium carbonate as one of the necessary input requirements in the ever-increasing global food production sector.Based on geography, the North American region of the copper ammonium carbonate market is growing significantly, due to factors such as having a strong agricultural sector as well as growing demand for organic and sustainable practices along with the supportive initiatives by the government for innovation in agriculture. Further, the region is focused on crop protection and enhancing yield coinciding with copper ammonium carbonate has been very effective as a fungicide and bactericide. Increasing consumer awareness in the region of the adverse effects of conventional farming methods is shifting the community towards eco-friendly practices leading to a rise in the market.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the copper ammonium carbonate market have been covered as Baroda Extrusion Ltd, Bayer AG, Hindustan Copper Limited, Hindalco, ABC Gas International, Bhagyanagar India Limited and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.The market analytics report segments the copper ammonium carbonate market as follows:.By TypeoAgricultural GradeoIndustrial Grade.By ApplicationoAgricultureoIndustrialoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoJapanoChinaoIndiaoSouth KoreaoTaiwanoThailandoIndonesiaoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Bayer AG.Hindalco.Hindustan Copper Limited.Bhagyanagar India Limited.ABC Gas International.Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.Baroda Extrusion LtdExplore More Reports:.Global Calcium Carbonate Market:.Global Sodium bicarbonate Market:.Global Sodium Carbonate (Soda Ash) Market:

