Delhi Police's Happy New Year 2025 Plan, 'Opening Performance By Breathalyser...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Happy New Year 2025: The Delhi has come up with by far the most innovative and quirky caution for New Year Eve celebrations. It includes a party plan wherein the opening performance would be by 'breathalyser'.

Taking to microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), Delhi Police shared a post captioned,“Who needs a countdown when you can count down the days until your release.”

Titled 'Cell Block Party 2025', the infographic goes on to describe the performances of the party.

The opening performances will be by Breathlyser, DJ Buckle Up, and DJ Safety First . This will be followed by performances by“Defensive Drivers” band and more.

“If you spot someone who needs to party just dial 112 and let the good times roll”, the Delhi Police said.

The Delhi Police have implemented extensive security measures across the national capital, deploying nearly 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel to ensure a safe celebration.

Key areas in Delhi such as Connaught Place , Hauz Khas, and India Gate will see heightened police presence to manage large crowds expected to gather for the festivities.

To combat drunk driving, around 50 Delhi Police teams equipped with alcometers will monitor key locations throughout the city, senior officials told news agency PTI.

Traffic restrictions will be enforced near Connaught Place starting at 8 PM on December 31, with vehicles requiring special stickers to enter the area. Ten designated spots within Connaught Place will be off-limits to vehicles to manage congestion and enhance pedestrian safety. Additionally, police personnel will be stationed at 14 points around India Gate to prevent overcrowding and ensure smooth crowd movement during the celebrations.

Delhi Police urged citizens to use public transport due to limited parking availability in popular celebration hotspots. With comprehensive arrangements in place, including surveillance teams and medical personnel ready to assist, the Delhi Police are committed to making New Year's Eve celebrations enjoyable and secure for everyone.