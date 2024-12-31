Encapsulant Market Projected To Surpass US$7.56 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 8.65%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The encapsulant is estimated at US$4.99 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach US$7.56 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.65%.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the encapsulant market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.65% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$7.56 billion in 2030.Encapsulant is a type of coating or covering material that is used in the process of encapsulation. Encapsulant plays a significant utilization across multiple industries, which include cosmetics, electronics, automotives, and medicine among others. For instance, in the cosmetics sector, encapsulation helps in encasing various types of active ingredients. Encapsulants ensure the protection of ingredients in protective shells, which helps in shielding them from various environmental factors.The global demand for encapsulants is expected to witness significant growth with the increasing global demand for electronic equipment. The encapsulants help in protecting various types of electronic components, like metals, ceramics, and glasses. The global electronics market witnessed significant growth in recent years. The global demand for electronic products, especially the demand for consumer electronics products, which includes smartphones among others. Similarly, the rising global demand for solar energy is also expected to increase the demand for encapsulants in the global market. The demand for solar energy increased massively, majorly with the increasing consumer demand for renewable and sustainable products.Access sample report or view details:The encapsulant market, under the type segment, is divided into epoxy, urethane, and silicone. The epoxy category under the type segment of the global encapsulant market is expected to witness a significant growth rate. Epoxy encapsulants are a type of thermosetting resin system, which is majorly used for sealing and potting. The epoxy encapsulants offer a reliable and stringer bonding, compared to other types of encapsulants. In potting, the epoxy encapsulants help provide advanced protection and insulation of multiple electronic components. Similarly, in the solar energy sector, epoxy encapsulants offer key utilization in increasing the durability of solar systems. The epoxy encapsulants also help enhance the waterproof properties of the panels and protect them from various types of environmental elements.Under the end-user industry segment, the encapsulant market is categorized into automotive, electricals & electronics, energy & power, medical, and others. In the global encapsulant market, the medical category under the end-user industry segment is expected to propel significantly during the forecasted timeline. In the medical sector, the encapsulant helps in increasing the efficiencies of pharmaceutical products. Similarly, the cell encapsulation also helps in providing the donor cells with a protective barrier, which helps in enabling the therapeutic activity. In the pharmaceutical sector, encapsulation also helps developers enhance the solubility of poorly water-soluble drugs.Based on geography, the European region is expected to witness significant growth in the global encapsulant market. The global encapsulant market is expected to grow significantly in the Asia Pacific region, majorly with the increasing demand and production of automotives in countries like India, China, Japan, and South Korea, among others in the region. The Asia Pacific region is among the biggest producers of automotives, in which the encapsulants help in enhancing the thermal efficiency of the vehicle and reducing the sound. Similarly, the increasing demand for cosmetics and medical products in the region is also expected to surge the demand for encapsulants during the forecasted timeline.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the encapsulant market that have been covered are 3M, Aptek Laboratories, Inc., Dow, Dymax, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation, Nagase America LLC, Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Sanyu Rec Co., Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd, and Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.The market analytics report segments the encapsulant market as follows:.By TypeoEpoxyoUrethaneoSilicone.By End-user IndustryoAutomotiveoElectricals and ElectronicsoEnergy and PoweroMedicaloOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoRest of South America.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoItalyoSpainoRest of Europe.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoRest of the Middle East and Africa.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoSouth KoreaoTaiwanoThailandoIndonesiaoRest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:.3M.Aptek Laboratories, Inc..Dow.Dymax.Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation.Nagase America LLC.Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd..PARKER HANNIFIN CORP.Sanyu Rec Co., Ltd..Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.Explore More Reports:.Conformal Coatings Market:.Ophthalmic Equipment Market:.Epoxy Coatings Market:

