This analysis examines the $53 billion outpatient physical and occupational therapy centers industry. Speech therapy and audiologists are also included. The physical therapy business is highly fragmented, with the 50 largest competitors capturing only 29% of the revenues, which makes it ripe for consolidation.

While there are a few national companies, the industry consists predominantly of small to medium regional providers with annual revenue of $871,000. This industry is experiencing increased M&A activity from both strategic suitors and private equity investors.

This new study examines industry characteristics, national receipts/growth from 2007 to 2030 forecast, effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on 2020-2021 operations and revenues, recovery in 2022-2024, customer and therapist demographics, key industry trends, industry structure and extensive operating ratios (national and state Census data for establishments and firms), industry regulation, top companies market share, consolidation and roll-up potential, insurance/Medicare reimbursement status, and more. Findings of multiple industry surveys provided (APTA, Harris Williams, Webpt, AMB Wealth, etc.)

Key Topics Covered:

Characteristics & Structure of the Industry



Definition and number of physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, and audiologists and what they do, who they work for and where.

Demographic profile of physical therapists (age, gender, top paying states/salaries)

Major industry trends and issues: diversification, technology changes, consolidation and the potential for roll-ups, increased patient engagement tools, merit-based incentives

Industry structure: key metrics: no. of facilities, receipts, annual payroll, no. of employees, avg. receipts per facility - 2002, 2007, 2012, 2017, 2022

Main operating models used by physical therapy centers

Major findings of Harris Williams & Company report (Physical Therapy Market Overview)

Factors affecting demand for physical therapy (aging population, obesity, economic rationale)

Operations: sources of revenue, typical patient volumes, revenues per patient visit, physical therapist salaries, facility profit margins, payor mix, marketing, etc.

Reimbursement situation under Medicare, fee caps, Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018, Physical Therapy Qualifications Under Medicare

Occupational therapist overview, typical earnings, job outlook Audiologists profession overview, typical earnings, job outlook, major statistics on hearing loss

Tables



Sample Profit & Loss Statement for an Average Physical Therapy Center: 2024

Physical Therapy Industry Snapshot: , 2022, 2017, 2012, 2007, 2002

U.S. Physical Therapy company Gross Profit margins: 2007-2023 Number of Medicare Non-institutional Providers: 2013-2019

Market Size, Growth, Forecasts



Estimates of $ industry size and growth: Census Bureau, other research firms (Harris Williams Co., Health Value Group)

Size / Receipts of U.S. Physical Therapy Services from 2007-2022, official government Census 5-year survey data and annual County Business Patterns data

The analysis and estimates of industry receipts and performance for: 2020, 2021, 2022-2023 (Select Medical, ATI results), 2024, sales performance of the largest PT chains

Discussion & analysis of the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on operations and sales, findings of American Physical Therapy Assn. August 2020 report: Impact of COVID-19 on The Physical Therapy Profession, and May 2021 report (revenue losses, patient volumes, telehealth use).

2025 & 2030 Forecasts, rationale, factors affecting demand, future growth drivers.

Discussion of major factors affecting industry growth: reimbursement, demand, aging of population, obesity, supply of therapists, etc. Findings of Webpt report: "The State of Rehab Therapy - 2024"

Tables:



$ Size of the U.S. Physical Therapy Market: 2007-2030 F, no. of clinics, receipts

Annual Growth Rate of the U.S. Physical Therapy Market: 2007-2025

Forecast Size of the U.S. Physical Therapy Market: 2025, 2030

Sales Performance of the Leaders: 2022-2024 Industry growth forecasts by other research firms

Customer Demographics



Discussion and statistics related to population aging trends

Discussion and statistics related to sports injuries

Discussion and statistics related to back pain

Discussion and statistics related to workplace injuries Discussion and statistics related to obesity trends

Tables:

Prevalence of obesity in the U.S., by state and region: 2000-2021

Industry Economic Operating Ratios



Summary of key industry metrics, NAICS Census code for the industry, what it includes

Industry snapshot: 2002, 2007, 2012, 2017, 2022: key ratios (payroll, no. of estabs.,receipts, average receipts per PT clinic, no of employees) Annual % change in receipts: 2007-2022

Tables:



Labor Productivity Ratios: 2007-2022

Receipts, by Type of Patient Care: 2019

Legal form of organization -corporations, sole proprietorships, partnerships: no. of employees) - 2012, 2017, 2022

Single vs. multi-unit operations, by size (statistics as above) - 2012, 2017

Concentration Ratios: ratios for top 4, 8, 20, 50 largest firms - 2012, 2017, 2022

Receipts size of establishments (under $10,000 to $10+ mill.) - 2012, 2017

Receipts size of firms (under $100,000 to $100+ mill.) - 2012, 2017

Ratios, by Employment Size of Establishments: 2019

No. of establishments, receipts & avg. receipts per establishment, by state: 2016

No. of establishments, receipts & avg. receipts per establishment, by state - 2022 Receipts & Establishments for States With the Largest Number of Estabs: 2022

