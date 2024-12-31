The global clinical trials outsourcing market report consists of exclusive data on 30 vendors. Charles River Laboratories, IQVIA, ICON plc, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Syneos Health, Thermo Fischer Scientific, WuXi AppTec, and Paraxel International (MA) Corporation are some of the leading companies accounting for a major share of the global clinical trials outsourcing market.

These vendors offer innovative clinical trial outsourcing solutions and services models that attract clinical trial sponsors to outsource the trials, and maintain their brand image in the global market. Also, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships are some of the leading market strategies that strengthen their position in the market.

North America dominates and has the largest share of the global clinical trials outsourcing market. The market dominance of the regions is attributed to the highest number of clinical trials running in the region by CROs. In North America, especially in the US, several CROs are present who engage in the highest number of clinical trials and perform clinical trials sponsored by biopharma and medical device industries.

The US and Canada are the top two countries conducting a large number of clinical trials. Especially the US, which has seen a significant push towards more advanced clinical trials, driven by supportive FDA guidelines and a growing acceptance of diversity and digitalization in clinical trials. The increasing digitalization in clinical trials is positively favored.

MARKET DRIVERS & OPPORTUNITIES

Attention Towards Expansion of Functional Service Provider Model

The clinical trial outsourcing approach is growing rapidly across the world, as the advancement takes place continuously. Of these, the Functional Service Provider (FSP) approach has gained popularity and traction as companies look for more flexibility and control over their outsourced clinical trials. The FSP model offers individually tailored and customized programs to meet the unique challenges.

Some major factors that influence the utilization of the FSP model are cost, efficiency, and more flexible resourcing. The FSP model is affordable to adopt and is around 40% less expensive compared to the full-service model. It is one of the leading reasons for the increased utilization of FSP in recent years. It will be the next bigger opportunity for market expansion as well as significant opportunities for vendors to deliver their outsourced services in every corner of the world.

Rising Specialized Contract Research Organizations

The global clinical trials outsourcing market has witnessed several developments and evolutions in recent years. One of them is the growth of specialized CROs that cater to niche areas of clinical research with new approaches and models evolving the clinical trials outsourcing market. The growing burden of rare and infectious diseases can be managed with these specialized CROs. Specialized CROs also offer a customized experience for trial sponsors that gives more attention to CROs and sponsor partnerships as well as more focus on clinical trial activities.

Cost Cuttings and Trial Efficiency with Clinical Trial Outsourcing

With the growing innovations, bio-pharma sponsors are keen on cutting down the cost of drug development in trials, specifically for those trial activities that accounted for the highest cost of clinical trials. From site selection to trial design to patient recruitment, complete trial design determines the potential success or failure of the drug under development. In addition, post-trial activities including health economics, pharmacovigilance, and several other factors pose a significant cost burden.

Clinical trials outsourcing can lead to significant cost savings for sponsors. A cost-effective, integrated, and predictable approach to aims is an important characteristic of the clinical trials outsourcing model. Some studies (2024) reported that outsourcing reduces clinical trial costs by more than 20%, decreases the rejection rate for regulatory approval, decreases Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval cycle times, and reduces data management cost savings per page with a concurrent 20% improvement in productivity.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Long Timelines and Lack of Transparency & Specificity

In clinical trial outsourcing, a common pain point is that CROs often deliver only basic information about clinical trial processes to meet requirements. Although sponsors look for minor details to manage risk-related clinical trials, contract research organizations do not show sponsors what they have done for clinical trial work by delivering critical analysis. There is a lack of transparency among the CROs when they share the data with the sponsors. This is limiting many large companies to select only some of the large CROs for their work.

