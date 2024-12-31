(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report provides an overview of the Women's Super League including a sponsorship portfolio, landscape, attendance and ticketing, social media following and team sponsorship analysis. An analysis of WSL 2024/25 sponsors is included and the estimated annual values are provided. Information regarding the events ticketing and attendance figures, team profiles as well as WSL's social media breakdown.

The 2024/25 Women's Super League (WSL) is estimated to generate $10.09 million from domestic media revenue. Ahead of the 2024/25 season, 14 broadcast deals have been agreed regarding the media rights to the WSL. In terms of domestic rights, Sky and BBC have acquired the rights to the league since 2021; The deal has been renewed for the 2024/25 season. YouTube have replaced FA Player as the new streaming platform for the WSL ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Manchester United is estimated to generate $305.35 million from sponsorship revenue this season. Crystal Palace have the lowest sponsorship revenue for the 2024/25 season, with only six deals accounting for only $6.67 million. Out of the 12 WSL teams, Brighton & Hove Albion have the largest sponsorship portfolio in terms of deal volume, with 39 active deals. Only Chelsea, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham United have any separate sponsorship deals to their associated men's teams.

Arsenal is estimated to generate $2,593,714 in potential ticket revenue for the 2024/25 season. The considerable difference between Arsenal's potential ticket revenue and the other 11 WSL teams is largely due to the high average attendance Arsenal women generated during the 2023/24 season. For reigning WSL Champions, ticket prices to watch Chelsea play at Kingsmeadow cot £10 ($13.10) for an adult ticket and £5 ($6.55) for juniors. Liverpool has the cheapest ticket prices, as was the same last season, despite moving their matches from Prenton Park to Totally Wicked Stadium. Adults' ticketers are prices at £6 ($7.86), and juniors £2 ($2.62).

Barclays

EA Sports Nike

