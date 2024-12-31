(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lentil Protein - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2024-2031- (By Derivatives Coverage, Geographic Coverage and By Company)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Lentil protein market is expected to expand at a 4.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2031. The lentil protein market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 220.4 million by the end of 2031, up from US$ 160.8 million in 2024

The global lentil protein market is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, driven by increasing consumer awareness of plant-based protein and health-conscious food choices.

Lentil protein is rapidly gaining popularity as a healthier and more affordable alternative to animal-based proteins. The demand for lentil protein has been driven by growing awareness about the benefits of plant-based diets, particularly in developed markets. Lentils are rich in protein, fiber, essential amino acids, iron, and other key nutrients, making lentil protein a valuable ingredient for consumers focused on health, fitness, and wellness.

North America remains a dominant market for lentil protein, holding nearly 30% of the global market. The U.S. alone represents 86% of the North American market, with lentil protein isolates being the most popular form, valued at US$ 23 million in 2023. The region is expected to continue its growth, driven by high demand from the food and beverage industry and the rising popularity of vegan and plant-based diets.

Europe is another leading market for lentil protein, with a strong consumer base focused on health and sustainability. The trend towards organic and non-GMO food products is likely to further boost demand in this East Asian market, led by China, is expected to see significant growth during the forecast period. The region's increasing focus on health and wellness, combined with the rising demand for sports and energy nutrition products, is driving the adoption of lentil protein in various sectors.

Drivers of Growth



Increasing Consumer Awareness: The global shift towards plant-based diets and the rising health consciousness among consumers are key factors driving the growth of the lentil protein market. Lentil protein contains a high level of lysine, arginine, glutamic acid, and other essential amino acids, which are known to improve immune system functionality and help prevent viral infections. Consumers are increasingly avoiding animal-based proteins due to health concerns and opting for plant-based protein sources like lentils.

Veganism and Alternative Protein Trends: The growing popularity of veganism and the negative perception of animal-based food products have further fueled the demand for lentil protein. Plant-based protein, including lentil protein, offers a healthier, low-cost, and environmentally friendly alternative to meat products. Consumers are drawn to lentil protein due to its nutritional benefits, particularly for those with active lifestyles or dietary restrictions. Health Benefits: Lentil protein is considered a complete protein source and contains essential vitamins, minerals, and protective properties that help prevent chronic diseases. Health-conscious consumers in regions like North America and Europe are increasingly prioritizing food products that promote long-term well-being, further boosting the market for lentil protein.

Business Opportunities



Meat Analogues: As the negative perception of animal-based products grows, meat analogues or substitutes, such as lentil protein, are becoming popular. Lentil protein contains essential amino acids that make it an ideal substitute for meat in various applications. This growing trend towards meat alternatives is a significant driver for lentil protein demand.

Functional Foods and Supplements: The increasing demand for functional foods and dietary supplements is creating new opportunities in the lentil protein market. Lentil protein is increasingly being used in a wide range of food products, including bakery and confectionery, snacks, cereals, beverages, and sports and energy nutrition. Growing Markets in Asia: While North America and Europe lead in lentil protein consumption, developing regions, particularly in East Asia, are emerging as lucrative markets. China, for instance, accounts for nearly 73% of lentil protein consumption in East Asia, with strong demand from the food and beverage sector. The sports and energy nutrition segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% in this region.

Challenges



Despite the positive outlook, the lentil protein market faces challenges, including a lack of awareness about the product's health benefits, particularly in less developed markets. The slow adoption of lentil protein compared to other plant-based proteins, such as soy or wheat, is partly due to limited technological knowledge regarding lentil processing and high capital costs associated with organic farming. Moreover, the absence of strong relationships between agricultural growers and manufacturers has hindered the growth of the market.

Key Players in the Lentil Protein Market

The global lentil protein market is highly competitive, with regional players accounting for 40-50% of the market share.

