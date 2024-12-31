After Sun Care Products Market 2025 Trends: Predicted To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.7% From 2019 To 2026, Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and detailed after sun care products analysis are elucidated in the study.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global after sun care products market garnered $2.1 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $2.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides comprehensive analyses of the top investment pockets, key drivers & opportunities, major market segments, and competitive landscape.Introduction of value-added sun care products,penetration of organic products, and growing incidence of chronic disease such as skin cancerpropel the growth of the market. However,rise of counterfeit cosmetics and premium cost of products impede the market growth. On the other hand, revenue opportunities in establishing direct distribution andincrease in demand for luxury skin care products are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market.Download Sample Copy Of Report@The global after sun care products market is segmented on the basis of price point, form, distribution channel, and region. Based on price point, the market is segmented into mass after-sun and premium after-sun. The mass after-sun segment contributed nearly three-fifths of the total revenue share in 2018, and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the premium after sun segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.Based on form, the after sun care products market segments include cream, gel, lotion, essential oil, and others. The gel segment contributed to more than one-fourth of the total market share in 2018. This segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue by 2026. However, the essential oils segmentwould grow at the highest CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026.Send Me Enquire@Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The region across, North America contributed to the highest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the total revenue. However, Asia-Pacific would register the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2026.Key market players analyzed in the research include L'Oréal SASLancaster GroupUnilever PlcEstée Lauder CompaniesJohnson & JohnsonClarins GroupCoty Inc.Beiersdorf AGShiseidoBioderma Laboratories

