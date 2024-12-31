Upcycled Food Industry Report, Featuring Profiles Of Diana's Bananas, Matriark Foods, OISIX RA Daichi, Renewal Mill, Superfrau, The Spare Food Co, The Spend Goods Co, Upcycled Foods Inc And More
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative Technologies in the Upcycled Food industry include Upcycling Brewer's Spent Grain, Mycelium Fermentation, Cold Plasma Technology, Food Waste Dehydration, Cellular Agriculture, High-Pressure Processing, Advanced Milling, Flash Freezing Technology, Anaerobic Digestion, Pulse Electric Fields, Enzymatic Hydrolysis, Artificial Intelligence-Powered Sorting, Precision Fermentation, Circular Packaging and Upcycling Coffee Waste.
Dublin, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Upcycled Food Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Upcycled Food Market was valued at USD 54.3 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 74.8 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 5.60%.
This report delves into the global upcycled food markets, using 2023 as a benchmark year and offering projections for the forecast period from 2024 through 2029, with estimations of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs). The market size has been estimated from the supply side. The report covers various aspects, including technological advances, economic factors and business considerations.
It also provides insights into the upcycled food market. It outlines market forces impacting the industry, diverse ingredient types and end uses. It delves into the key players whose core business is upcycled food manufacturing within the global market for upcycled food. It elucidates the factors driving market growth and examines regional dynamics influencing the upcycled food market.
An overview of the current and future potential for upcycled food Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and projected CAGRs through 2029 Estimates of the market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by source, ingredient type, end-use application, and region Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations and the impact of various macroeconomic factors Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as a global supply chain and PESTLE analyses Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activities, and a venture funding outlook Profiles of leading companies including:
Diana's Bananas Matriark Foods OISIX RA Daichi Renewal Mill Rubies in the Rubble SuperFrau The Spare Food Co. The Spend Goods Co. Toast TREASURE8 (NUTRI8) Upcycled Foods Inc
Market Overview
Understanding Food Recycling and Food Upcycling PESTEL Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining Power of Buyers: High Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Low to Moderate Potential of New Entrants: Moderately high Threat of Substitutes: Moderate Competition in the Industry: High
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Food Waste Reduction Capitalizing on the Growing Consumer Awareness of Sustainable Practices Leveraging Regulatory Support and Incentives to Foster Growth and Innovation Unlocking Economic Benefits and Competitive Advantages through Upcycled Food Production Market Challenges
Market Competition from Traditional and Alternative Foods Innovation Limitations and Research and Development Costs Supply Chain Complexities Consumer Perception and Awareness Market Opportunities
Emerging Consumer Trends in Sustainable Eating Habits Innovations in Food Technology Supporting Upcycling Successful Case Studies of Brands Utilizing Upcycled Ingredients Potential Partnerships with Larger Food Corporations
Regulatory Landscape
Australia Brazil Canada China France Germany India Japan Mexico New Zealand Singapore South Africa South Korea U.K. U.S.
Emerging Technologies
Fundamental Technologies in the Upcycled Food Industry
Food Processing Technologies Enzyme-Assisted Extraction Microbial Fermentation Membrane Filtration Ultrasonic Processing Three-Dimensional Printing Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics Internet of Things Innovative Technologies in the Upcycled Food Industry
Upcycling Brewer's Spent Grain Mycelium Fermentation Cold Plasma Technology Food Waste Dehydration Cellular Agriculture High-Pressure Processing Advanced Milling Flash Freezing Technology Anaerobic Digestion Pulse Electric Fields Enzymatic Hydrolysis Artificial Intelligence-Powered Sorting Precision Fermentation Circular Packaging Upcycling Coffee Waste
Supply Chain Analysis
Supply Chain Analysis Raw Material Sourcing Transportation and Storage Processing and Manufacturing Distribution and Retail Value Chain Components Consumer Trends and Preferences Regulatory Environment and Policies Interdependencies in the Supply Chain and Value Creation
Market Segmentation Analysis
Market Analysis by Source
Industrial and Residential Food Waste Agricultural by-Products Brewery and Distillery Waste Other Sources Market Analysis by Ingredient Type
Fruits and Vegetables Grains and Cereals Dairy and Eggs Meat and Poultry Other Ingredient Types Market Analysis by End Use
Food and Beverages Animal Feed and Pet Food Personal Care Products Household Products Other End-Uses Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis by Region
Competitive Landscape
Driving Business Growth through Innovative Product Development and Diversification Aligning Business Strategies with Sustainability Trends to Enhance Brand Credibility and Market Appeal Strategic Analysis
Company Profiles
Diana's Bananas Matriark Foods OISIX RA Daichi Renewal Mill Rubies in the Rubble SuperFrau The Spare Food Co. The Spend Goods Co. Toast TREASURE8 (NUTRI8) Upcycled Foods Inc
