The Global Upcycled Food Market was valued at USD 54.3 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 74.8 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 5.60%.

This report delves into the global upcycled food markets, using 2023 as a benchmark year and offering projections for the forecast period from 2024 through 2029, with estimations of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs). The market size has been estimated from the supply side. The report covers various aspects, including technological advances, economic factors and business considerations.

It also provides insights into the upcycled food market. It outlines market forces impacting the industry, diverse ingredient types and end uses. It delves into the key players whose core business is upcycled food manufacturing within the global market for upcycled food. It elucidates the factors driving market growth and examines regional dynamics influencing the upcycled food market.

The Report Includes

An overview of the current and future potential for upcycled food

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by source, ingredient type, end-use application, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations and the impact of various macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as a global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activities, and a venture funding outlook

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 97 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $54.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $74.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Market Overview



Understanding Food Recycling and Food Upcycling

PESTEL Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Bargaining Power of Buyers: High



Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Low to Moderate



Potential of New Entrants: Moderately high



Threat of Substitutes: Moderate Competition in the Industry: High

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Food Waste Reduction



Capitalizing on the Growing Consumer Awareness of Sustainable Practices



Leveraging Regulatory Support and Incentives to Foster Growth and Innovation

Unlocking Economic Benefits and Competitive Advantages through Upcycled Food Production

Market Challenges



Market Competition from Traditional and Alternative Foods



Innovation Limitations and Research and Development Costs



Supply Chain Complexities

Consumer Perception and Awareness

Market Opportunities



Emerging Consumer Trends in Sustainable Eating Habits



Innovations in Food Technology Supporting Upcycling



Successful Case Studies of Brands Utilizing Upcycled Ingredients Potential Partnerships with Larger Food Corporations

Regulatory Landscape



Australia

Brazil

Canada

China

France

Germany

India

Japan

Mexico

New Zealand

Singapore

South Africa

South Korea

U.K. U.S.

Emerging Technologies



Fundamental Technologies in the Upcycled Food Industry



Food Processing Technologies



Enzyme-Assisted Extraction



Microbial Fermentation



Membrane Filtration



Ultrasonic Processing



Three-Dimensional Printing



Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics

Internet of Things

Innovative Technologies in the Upcycled Food Industry



Upcycling Brewer's Spent Grain



Mycelium Fermentation



Cold Plasma Technology



Food Waste Dehydration



Cellular Agriculture



High-Pressure Processing



Advanced Milling



Flash Freezing Technology



Anaerobic Digestion



Pulse Electric Fields



Enzymatic Hydrolysis



Artificial Intelligence-Powered Sorting



Precision Fermentation



Circular Packaging Upcycling Coffee Waste

Supply Chain Analysis



Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Material Sourcing

Transportation and Storage

Processing and Manufacturing

Distribution and Retail

Value Chain Components

Consumer Trends and Preferences

Regulatory Environment and Policies Interdependencies in the Supply Chain and Value Creation

Market Segmentation Analysis



Market Analysis by Source



Industrial and Residential Food Waste



Agricultural by-Products



Brewery and Distillery Waste

Other Sources

Market Analysis by Ingredient Type



Fruits and Vegetables



Grains and Cereals



Dairy and Eggs



Meat and Poultry

Other Ingredient Types

Market Analysis by End Use



Food and Beverages



Animal Feed and Pet Food



Personal Care Products



Household Products



Other End-Uses

Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis by Region

Competitive Landscape



Driving Business Growth through Innovative Product Development and Diversification

Aligning Business Strategies with Sustainability Trends to Enhance Brand Credibility and Market Appeal Strategic Analysis

Company Profiles



Diana's Bananas

Matriark Foods

OISIX RA Daichi

Renewal Mill

Rubies in the Rubble

SuperFrau

The Spare Food Co.

The Spend Goods Co.

Toast

TREASURE8 (NUTRI8) Upcycled Foods Inc

