Dublin, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Incident and Emergency Management Market by Solution (Web-Based Emergency Management System, Emergency/Mass Notification System, Geospatial), Communication Tools & Devices (First Responder Tools, Satellite-Assisted Equipment) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global incident and emergency management market size is projected to grow from USD 137.45 billion in 2024 to USD 196.20 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period. The market's expansion is attributed to worldwide insecurity, which is fueled by a variety of terrorist strategies, biohazards like COVID-19, and geopolitical crises like the conflict in Ukraine.

These concerns highlight the importance for the strong incident and emergency management systems to defend public safety and infrastructure. Stricter laws and proactive government initiatives, such as NIMS, NRF, India's Incident Reaction System, and the US Emergency Services Sector, further drive adoption by ensuring preparedness, accountability, and effective disaster response. Advancements in modern technologies also enable efficient management of emergencies, positioning incident and emergency management as a critical tool for addressing evolving global challenges.



By service, consulting services segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Consulting services dominate the incident and emergency management market due to its comprehensive approach to readiness and response planning. These services provide professional advise to organizations at the local, state, and federal levels, resulting in specialized disaster response strategies that address specific hazards. Consultants assist in designing evacuation systems, planning for natural and man-made disasters, and aligning emergency management infrastructure with business goals.

Additionally, technology consulting enhances the effectiveness of preparedness infrastructure, enabling proactive risk mitigation and better outcomes. By providing end-to-end support, companies like Lockheed Martin, DEKRA, 4C Strategies, and MetricStream help organizations safeguard critical assets and maintain operational continuity during crises, reinforcing the growing demand for consulting services in this sector.

By Region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is growing at the fastest rate in the incident and emergency management market due to the region's vulnerability to frequent natural disasters like tsunamis, earthquakes, and cyclones. The growing frequency of such disasters, along with considerable economic losses and poor insurance coverage, fuels the demand for improved emergency management systems. Countries are upgrading their disaster response systems through projects such as APMCDRR 2024, while firms such as Noggin and Critchlow offer cutting-edge technology. These measures, together with regional collaboration, are critical for increasing readiness and mitigating economic consequences.

Major vendors in the global incident and emergency management market include Lockheed Martin (US), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Motorola Solutions (US), Honeywell (US), Collins Aerospace (US), AT&T (US), Eaton (Ireland), IBM (US), Hexagon (Sweden), NEC (Japan), BAE Systems (UK), Esri (US), Siemens (Germany), DEKRA (Germany), Everbridge (US), LTIMindtree (India), OnSolve (US), Frequentis (Austria), Blackberry (US), MetricStream (US), FocusPoint International (US), Genasys (US), F24 (Germany), LogicGate (US), 4C Strategies (Sweden), Intersec (France), ARCOS (US), Juvare (US), Veoci (US), The Response Group (US), and Alert Technologies (US).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the incident and emergency management market, their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The report provides insights on the following:



Analysis of key drivers (Increase in natural disasters worldwide, Increased attack by terrorists and biohazards, Government initiatives and regulations), restraints (Obstacles caused by false alarm rates), opportunities (Sophisticated communication and technical assistance aid in emergency planning, preparation, and mitigation and updating of outdated incident emergency and management solutions), and challenges (Disparities in costs of incident and emergency management systems)

Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the incident and emergency management market.

Market Development : Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the incident and emergency management market across varied regions.

Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the incident and emergency management market. Competitive Assessment : In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players in incident and emergency management market strategies, including include Lockheed Martin, Johnson Controls, Motorola Solutions, Honeywell and Collins Aerospace.

Key Attributes:

