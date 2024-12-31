(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's projects a slowing economic growth for the coming year. Analysts maintain a 3.49% growth forecast for 2024. They slightly lowered their 2025 projection from 2.02% to 2.01%. These figures reflect a cautiously optimistic outlook for Brazil's economy.



Inflation expectations saw minor adjustments. Analysts reduced the 2024 forecast from 4.91% to 4.90%. However, they raised the 2025 projection from 4.84% to 4.96%. Both estimates exceed the official 3% target, even considering the 1.5 percentage point tolerance range.



The Selic benchmark interest rate remains a key focus . Market economists expect it to reach 14.75% by the end of 2025. This projection comes as the current rate stands at 12.25% annually. The anticipated increase suggests ongoing efforts to manage inflation.







Currency markets show relative stability. The Brazilian real currently trades at 6.20 per US dollar. Analysts predict it will strengthen to 6.05 per dollar by the end of 2024. They further expect it to reach 5.96 per dollar by late 2025.



Brazil's trade balance outlook remains positive. The market estimates a surplus of $74.15 billion for the current year. This trend continues into 2025, with a projected surplus of $74.29 billion. These figures indicate strong export performance.



Foreign direct investment forecasts remain unchanged. Analysts expect Brazil to attract $70 billion in both 2024 and 2025. This consistent inflow suggests ongoing international confidence in Brazil's economic potential.



These projections paint a picture of gradual economic improvement. Brazil faces challenges but maintains a path of growth and stability. The country's economic resilience shines through these measured forecasts.



Brazil's GDP Growth: From 3.5% to 2% in 2025

MENAFN31122024007421016031ID1109044657