Corinthians Bids Farewell to Fagner as Cruzeiro Secures One-Year Loan Deal

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Corinthians has confirmed Fagner's departure from the club. The 35-year-old right-back will join Cruzeiro on a one-year loan agreement. Both clubs expect to finalize the deal today, according to Gazeta Esportiva's report.



Corinthians will continue to pay a portion of Fagner's salary during his loan spell. The club's decision to release Fagner comes as a surprise. He had extended his contract until 2026 just last August.



Ramón Díaz's coaching staff no longer sees Fagner as part of their plans. This shift in perspective led to the veteran's loan move. Fagner's playing time decreased in the previous season due to various factors.







He appeared in 41 matches for Corinthians last year, starting 37 of them. A thigh injury sidelined him for part of the season. Upon his return, Matheuzinho had secured the starting right-back position.



Fagner's history with Corinthians dates back to 2006, with his current stint beginning in 2014. He has made 563 appearances for the club over the years. His contributions include 12 goals and 56 assists.



The defender's trophy cabinet boasts five titles with Corinthians . He won the Brazilian Serie A in 2015 and 2017. Fagner also claimed three Sao Paulo State Championships in 2017, 2018, and 2019.



Cruzeiro sees Fagner's experience as valuable for their upcoming campaign. The loan deal allows them to strengthen their squad without a long-term commitment. Fagner's departure marks the end of an era for Corinthians.



