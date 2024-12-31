Top Five Trends In Consumer Loyalty For 2025: Customising Brand Memberships For FMCG Success, Empowering Loyalty With Participatory Experiences, Optimise Rich Data At Scale With Genai
Date
12/31/2024 6:01:14 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Five Trends in Loyalty" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report outlines the top five loyalty trends expected to have a significant impact on businesses and consumers in 2025. It highlights the tactics that should be embraced to improve business margins, enhance customer engagement and foster brand advocacy.
The Top Five Trends in Loyalty report is designed specifically for current and potential stakeholders in the emerging loyalty industry. It provides data and insights about the latest developments in the customer loyalty space. The report explores how loyalty programmes are evolving, triggering businesses to redefine their strategies and operating models. The report highlights key consumer trends which help outline effective roadmaps to accelerate growth opportunities.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction Loyalty as a catalyst for profitability Optimise rich data at scale with GenAI Empowering loyalty with participatory experiences Customising brand memberships for FMCG success Conclusion
