Molecular Diagnostics At The Point Of Care Research Report With Executive Guides And Analysis

The report includes five year forecasts. Make decisions and valuations with confidence using the latest data.

The report provides a detailed exploration of the global market for Molecular Diagnostics (MDx) at the point of care, organized into various sections that dissect the market from multiple angles to offer a comprehensive overview. Can a rapidly growing market expand even faster? Find out all about it in this comprehensive report on Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care.

Point of Care testing is proving itself in the market. Players are reporting surprising growth. Lowering costs, improving outcomes and even helping in the battle against Anti Microbial Resistance. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. It could possibly displace most frontline test protocols AND save money at the same time. The report forecasts the market size out for five years.

Global Market Overview

This section delves into a country-wise analysis, application-based segmentation, technological overview, places of deployment, and product categories. It provides a broad perspective on the scope and scale of the MDx market, setting the stage for more granular analyses in subsequent sections.

Applications

It breaks down the market by specific applications of MDx at the point of care. This includes diagnostics for respiratory infectious diseases, gastrointestinal infectious diseases, sexually transmitted diseases, and other medical conditions. This section helps in understanding which areas are seeing the most demand and innovation.

Technology

This part of the report categorizes the market based on the technologies used in MDx, such as Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)/Probe, and other emerging technologies. It highlights the technological backbone of the market and pinpoints which technologies are driving growth.

Place

The analysis here focuses on where MDx is being utilized, including hospitals, clinics or physician offices, senior facilities, and other locations. This segmentation underscores the environments where MDx technologies are most integrated and essential.

Product

This section details the types of products involved in the MDx market at the point of care, including instruments, cartridges, and other products. It provides insights into the components that are critical to the operation and delivery of MDx services.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Guides

1.1 Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What are Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care?

2.2 The Diagnostics Revolution

2.3 Market Definition

2.3.1 Revenues

2.4 Methodology

2.4.1 Methodology

2.4.2 Sources

2.4.3 Authors

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.5.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.5.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 Instrumentation, Automation and Diagnostic Trends

3.1 Instrumentation and Automation

3.1.1 Traditional Automation and Centralization

3.1.2 The New Automation, Decentralization and Point Of Care

3.1.3 Instruments Key to Market Share

3.1.4 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

3.1.5 PCR Takes Command

3.1.6 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

3.1.7 NGS Impact on Pricing

3.1.8 Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World

3.1.9 Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

4.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

4.1.5 Pathology Supplier

4.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

4.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

4.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

4.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

4.1.10 Audit Body

4.1.11 Certification Body

4.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments

4.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

4.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

4.3 Industry Structure

4.3.1 Hospital Testing Share

4.3.2 Economies of Scale

4.3.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab

4.3.3 Physician Office Lab's

4.3.4 Physicians and POCT

5 Profiles of Key MDx Companies

5.1 Abbott Laboratories

5.2 Abionic

5.3 Accelerate Diagnostics

5.4 Access Bio

5.5 Ador Diagnostics

5.6 ADT Biotech

5.7 Akonni Biosystems

5.8 Alveo Technologies

5.9 Anitoa

5.10 Applied BioCode

5.11 Aureum Diagnostics

5.12 Aus Diagnostics

5.13 Autonomous Medical Devices

5.14 Baebies

5.15 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

5.16 Becton, Dickinson and Company

5.17 Binx Health

5.18 Biocartis

5.19 BioFire Diagnostics (bioMerieux)

5.20 bioMerieux Diagnostics

5.21 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

5.22 Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

5.23 Cepheid (Danaher)

5.24 Credo Diagnostics Biomedical

5.25 Cue Health

5.26 Curetis (OpGen)

5.27 Detect

5.28 Diagenode Diagnostics (Hologic)

5.29 Diasorin S.p.A.

5.30 DNAe

5.31 Domus Diagnostics

5.32 Enzo Biochem

5.33 Eurofins Scientific

5.34 Fluxergy

5.35 Fusion Genomics.

5.36 Genedrive

5.37 Genetic Signatures

5.38 GenMark Dx (Roche)

5.39 Genomadix

5.40 Getlabs

5.41 Global Access Diagnostics

5.42 Grip Molecular Technologies

5.43 Hologic

5.44 Immunexpress

5.45 Inflammatix

5.46 Invetech

5.47 Iollo

5.48 J&J Innovative Medicine

5.49 Karius

5.50 Lucira Health (Pfizer)

5.51 LumiraDx

5.52 Maxim Biomedical

5.53 Meep

5.54 Meridian Bioscience

5.55 Millipore Sigma

5.56 Molbio Diagnostics

5.57 NanoDx

5.58 Nanomix

5.59 Novacyt

5.60 Novel Microdevices

5.61 Novus Diagnostics

5.62 Nuclein

5.63 OnsiteGene

5.64 Operon

5.65 OraSure Technologies

5.66 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

5.67 Panagene

5.68 Prenetics

5.69 Primerdesign (Novacyt)

5.70 Prominex

5.71 Proof Diagnostics

5.72 Qiagen

5.73 QuantuMDx

5.74 QuidelOrtho

5.75 R-Biopharm AG

5.76 Response Biomedical

5.77 Revvity

5.78 Roche Diagnostics

5.79 Salignostics

5.80 SD Biosensor

5.81 Seegene

5.82 Siemens Healthineers

5.83 Sona Nanotech

5.84 SpeeDx

5.85 T2 Biosystems

5.86 Talis Biomedical

5.87 Thermo Fisher Scientific

5.88 Uniogen

5.89 Veramarx

5.90 Veredus Laboratories

5.91 XCR Diagnostics

5.92 Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech

6 Market Trends

6.1 Factors Driving Growth

6.1.1 New Genotypes Creating New Markets

6.1.2 Aging Population a Boon for All Diagnostics

6.1.3 Developing World Driving ID Dx Growth

6.1.4 Point of Care - Why Centralization is Losing Steam

6.1.5 Self Testing

6.1.6 The Need for Speed

6.2 Factors Limiting Growth

6.2.1 Lower Costs

6.2.2 Infectious Disease is Declining

6.2.3 Wellness Hurts

6.2.4 Economic Growth improves Living Standards

7 Molecular Dx - Infectious Disease Recent Developments

7.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

7.1.1 Importance of These Developments

7.1.2 How to Use This Section

7.2 Roche to Acquire LumiraDx Point-of-Care Testing Tech

7.3 DiaSorin to Deliver Updated Instruments, New Assays in 2024/25

7.4 ReadyGo Diagnostics, Gemina Labs Expand MDx Pact

7.5 DiagMetrics Developing Breath Assays

7.6 Fortis Life Sciences Acquires IPOC

7.7 Domus Diagnostics Wins NIH RADx Tech Contract

7.8 Llusern Scientific to Launch POC MDx UTI Panel

7.9 Altratech Enters POC MDx Testing Space with Unique Tech

7.10 BioMerieux SpotFire MDx POC System Leverages Novel Approach

7.11 Katalyst Labs to Distribute ProtonDx Dragonfly Rapid IVD System

7.12 LEX Diagnostics Developing Ultra-Fast Low-Cost PCR

7.13 Sherlock Biosciences Adds to Infectious Disease Dx Toolkit

7.14 NanoDx Prepares for Point-of-Care Commercialization

7.15 Paragraf to Study New POC Test to Guide Antibiotic Selection

7.16 MicroGEM to Expand 30-Minute RT-PCR System

7.17 Startup Detect to Roll Out Next-Gen Molecular Instrument

7.18 Diagnostics for the Real World Third-Generation POC Platform

7.19 Salignostics Closes Funding Round

7.20 Cue Health Targets DTC Market in 2022

7.21 Grip Molecular Developing Home Respiratory Panel

7.22 Mainz Biomed Developing Home ColoAlert Assay

7.23 MFB Fertility Closes Series A Financing Round

7.24 Home Test Company Prenetics to go Public

7.25 Roche to Acquire TIB Molbiol to Expand Infectious Disease Portfolio

7.26 BforCure Preparing Multiple Panels for Point-of-Care qPCR Platform

7.27 Talis Biomedical Discusses Point-of-Care

7.28 Roche to Acquire GenMark Diagnostics for Pandemic Pushes Handheld qPCR Devices Closer to Commercialization

7.30 Hologic to Acquire Mobidiag

7.31 Lucira Health Focuses on User Friendly Approach to Home Testing

7.32 Infectious Disease Dx Firm Talis Biomedical Raises $254M in IPO

7.33 Fluidigm Plans 'Durable' Diagnostics, Clinical Business

7.34 Thermo Fisher Scientific to Acquire Mesa Biotech for Up to $550M

7.35 Mammoth Biosciences Developing Pathogen Detection Tech

7.36 Illumina, IDbyDNA Developing Sequencing-Based Respiratory Tests

7.37 Scanogen Developing 90 Minute Infection Test

7.38 Malaria Assays Use CRISPR for Point-of-Care Multispecies Detection

7.39 FDA Provides Self Testing SARS-CoV-2 EAU Guidance

7.40 Mammoth Biosciences Announces Rapid, CRISPR-Based COVID-19 Diagnostic

7.41 Genetic Signatures Gets CE Mark for Coronavirus Molecular Test

7.42 Qiagen Respiratory Panel with Coronavirus Receives CE Mark

7.43 Lumos Diagnostics Closes $15M Series A Funding

8 The Global Market for Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care

8.1 Global Market Overview by Country

8.2 Global Market by Application - Overview

8.3 Global Market by Technology - Overview

8.4 Global Market by Place - Overview

8.5 Global Market by Product - Overview

9 Global MDx at the Point of Care Markets - By Application

9.1 Respiratory Infectious Disease

9.2 Gastrointestinal Infectious Disease

9.3 Sexually Transmitted Disease

9.4 Other Application

10 Global MDx Markets at the Point of Care - by Technology

10.1 PCR

10.2 NGS/Probe

10.3 Other Technology

11 Global MDx at the Point of Care Markets - by Place

11.1 Hospital Point of Care

11.2 Clinic or Physician Office Lab

11.3 Seniors Facility

11.4 Other Place

12 Global MDx at the Point of Care Markets - by Product

12.1 Instrument

12.2 Cartridge

12.3 Other Product

13 Appendices

13.1 Growth of Approved IVD Test Menu

13.2 Growth of Approved Average IVD Test Fee

13.3 The Most Used IVD Assays

13.4 The Highest Grossing Assays

13.5 Laboratory Fees Schedule

