- Florida Mesothelioma Center

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to the family members of a former firefighter who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer anywhere in Florida to please call the remarkable lawyers at the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law Firm is one of the nation's top law firms for individuals who have developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer, they have an office in Orlando, and they consistently produce remarkable compensation results for their clients.

The group says, "Firefighters in Florida and nationwide might have been exposed to asbestos in numerous ways including the gear they wore to fires, their fire house-where they stayed and, on the job, when fighting a fire. Prior to 1983 there were no workplace rules about asbestos exposure-including a firefighter's gear, exposure at their fire station, and maintaining their equipment. It goes without saying firefighters still come into contact with asbestos when fighting fires involving structures built before the 1980s. Thankfully there are much better safeguards in place now than there were before the mid-1980s.

"If your husband or dad is a former firefighter in Florida and they have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. When it comes to compensation for mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida the Gori Law Firm has no equal."

Suggestions from the Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida.



For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic:

