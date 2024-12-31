Dublin, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DERMS Market by Offerings (Software, Services), Application (Solar PV Systems, Wind Energy Systems, Energy Storage, Combined Heat & Power Systems, EV Charging Solutions), End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) & Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Distributed energy resource management systems (DERMS) market is expected to grow from an estimated in USD 0.61 billion in 2024 to USD 1.44 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period. More use of renewable sources, such as solar and wind power, and decentralized energy systems and grid upgrading, has fostered rapid growth in the business for DERMS.



Key drivers include government clean energy programs, development of smart grid technologies, and concerns about enhancing system stability and energy efficiency. Market opportunities include expanded use of DERMS applications in emerging markets, integration with AI and IoT to leverage predictive analytics, and increased focus on virtual power plants and microgrids. DERMS solutions are critical for maximizing distribution, lowering costs, and ensuring sustainability as energy systems become increasingly complex.

Services market by offerings, is expected to be the largest segment from 2024 to 2029.

The services sector tops the DERMS market because it provides critical functions towards successful deployment, operation, and maintenance of distributed energy resource management systems. Consulting, system integration, training, and continuous support with services help in DERMS deployment optimization across different kinds of energy settings. Tailor-made solutions for end-users are possible by ensuring seamless integration with existing energy infrastructure. In addition, a more complex solution also requires more advanced DERMS solutions. Therefore, services demand grows further, by which the service segment dominates the market.

Industrial, by end-user, is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2024 to 2029

Industrial end-user is the fastest-growing sector in the DERMS market because of the high energy consumption level and the need for efficient management solutions in the sector. Manufacturing, Mining, Logistics, are a few sectors where it is increasingly adopted for the optimization of energy consumption, integration of renewable sources, and reduction in operational costs. Increasing Pressure for Sustainability and Compliance adds to the cause of adoption of DERMS in industrial sectors. Further, industries will benefit from DERMS, as it ensures grid reliability, minimizes downtime, and provides real-time energy insights, all of which make it imperative for any business to invest in advanced energy management solutions.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market & Asia Pacific having highest CAGR for the forecasted period in DERMS market.

The DERMS market is dominated by North America due to its advanced energy infrastructure, early adoption of renewable energy technologies, and strong regulatory support for grid modernization. The region's focus on sustainability, combined with significant investments in smart grids and distributed energy solutions, drives market growth. The Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market due to rapid industrialization and rising energy demand and an increased adoption of renewable energy sources like solar and wind. Government initiatives, subsidies, and progress in smart grid technologies further drive the growth of DERMS in emerging economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations.

The DERMS market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. Some of the major players in the DERMS market Siemens (Germany), General Electric Company (US), Schneider Electric (France), ABB (Switzerland), and Hitachi, Ltd. (Switzerland), among others. The major strategy adopted by the players includes new product launches, joint ventures, acquisitions, and expansions.

The report provides insights on the following:



Analysis of key drivers (Growing adoption of renewable energy in power generation due to robust government policies, Pressing need to enhance grid reliability and resilience to mitigate power outage risks), restraints (High installation costs of DERMS, Limited adoption of DERMS due to uncertainties and varying regulations across different jurisdictions), opportunities (Increasing investments in modernizing aging power infrastructure Expansion of electric vehicle infrastructure), and challenges (Interoperability issues among different energy systems and technologies, Cybersecurity risks associated with DERMS)

Product Development/ Innovation: The DERMS market is seeing substantial product development and innovation, driven by rising environmental concerns. Companies are investing in improved DERMS technology to manufacture advanced DERMS technologies.

Market Development: In July 2023, Schneider Electric and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) partnered to implement a DERMS on Microsoft Azure. This collaboration aims to enhance grid reliability and promote the adoption of distributed energy resources (DERs), including electric vehicles, energy storage solutions, and rooftop solar systems.

Market Diversification: In June 2024, Hitachi Energy invested an additional USD 4.5 billion in manufacturing, engineering, digital, R&D, and partnerships by 2027, doubling the investments done in the last three years. It will also support the deployment of power electronics-based solutions, grid automation and software solutions, and services in line with the Hitachi Energy 2030 Plan. Investments will also go into partnerships, supply chain, digitalization, and automation, which are enablers to support capacity expansion and increase speed to market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth analysis of market share, growth plans, and service offerings of top companies in the DERMS market, including Siemens (Germany), General Electric Company (US), Schneider Electric (France), ABB (Switzerland), and Hitachi, Ltd. (Switzerland), among others.

Key Attributes:

