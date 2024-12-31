(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fleet Management Solutions in Australia and New Zealand Predicted to Reach 2.7 Million Units by 2028

The for fleet management (FM) solutions in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) has been in a growth period for many years. The global recession associated with the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down activities in 2020-2021 to some extent and the economic climate has been challenging in recent years but the current outlook is positive for the sector. The total number of fleet management systems in active use in the ANZ region is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5 percent from about 1.6 million units in 2023 to reach 2.7 million units by 2028.

The penetration rate in the total population of fleet vehicles used by businesses is at the same time estimated to increase from 26.6 percent in 2023 to 39.5 percent in 2028. The fleet telematics market in the region is influenced positively by regulatory developments related to health and safety regulations, chain of responsibility legislation, electronic work diaries and road user charges.

The installed base of fleet management systems in Australia and New Zealand will reach 2.7 million units by 2028

A large number of vendors are active in the fleet management market in Australia and New Zealand. The publisher ranks Teletrac Navman, EROAD and MTData as the largest providers of FM solutions in the ANZ region. US-based Teletrac Navman (part of Vontier) was the first to reach 100,000 units in the region and this milestone has also been achieved by New Zealand-based EROAD (including Coretex acquired in 2021) and Australia-based MTData (owned by Telstra). The remaining top-5 solution providers in the ANZ region are US-based Verizon Connect and Netstar Australia. Canada-based Geotab is now also a key player in the region, achieving significant growth especially in Australia.

Other notable vendors with estimated installed bases of at least 40,000 active units in the region include local solution providers such as Australia-based Linxio and IntelliTrac and New Zealand-based Smartrak (Constellation Software), as well as international players including South Africa-based MiX by Powerfleet (formerly MiX Telematics). The latter was acquired by Powerfleet, based in the US, in a deal finalised in April 2024. Powerfleet later also acquired Fleet Complete in October 2024. Canada-based Fleet Complete itself entered the ANZ region through the acquisition of Geotab's reseller Securatrak almost a decade ago.

US-based Rand McNally which acquired Fleetsu in Australia in 2022 is now also a notable player in the region. Additional top-15 players in the ANZ region are Digital Matter and Procon Telematics as well as Fleetdynamics by Fleetcare and Directed Technologies (Directed Electronics Australia). Directed Technologies notably works with a large number of commercial vehicle OEMs in the local market. OEMs which have launched fleet telematics solutions in the ANZ region independently or through partnerships include UD Trucks/Isuzu Group, Toyota, Hino, Mitsubishi, PACCAR, Volvo Group, Daimler Truck, Fuso, Scania, MAN and Iveco.

