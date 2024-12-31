عربي


Russian Army Shells Two Communities In Sumy - 6 Explosions

Russian Army Shells Two Communities In Sumy - 6 Explosions


12/31/2024 5:09:46 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night and in the morning of 31 December, the Russian army fired six times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on facebook , Ukrinform reports.

'Six explosions were recorded. The Shostka and Sveska communities were shelled ,' the statement reads.

The Russians attacked the Sveska community with FPV drones.

The enemy launched a missile attack on the infrastructure of the Shostka community. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Read also: Woman killed in Russian strike on Kupiansk district

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of 30 December, Russian troops fired three times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region .

The photo is illustrative

UkrinForm

