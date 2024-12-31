Russian Army Shells Two Communities In Sumy - 6 Explosions
Date
12/31/2024 5:09:46 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night and in the morning of 31 December, the Russian army fired six times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region.
This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
'Six explosions were recorded. The Shostka and Sveska communities were shelled ,' the statement reads.
The Russians attacked the Sveska community with FPV drones.
The enemy launched a missile attack on the infrastructure of the Shostka community. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.
Read also:
Woman killed in Russian strike on Kupiansk district
As Ukrinform reported, on the night of 30 December, Russian troops fired three times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region .
The photo is illustrative
MENAFN31122024000193011044ID1109044524
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.