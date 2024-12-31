Major Shareholder Announcement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Svitzer Group A/S, CVR-no. 44 79 14 47, (“ Svitzer Group ”) hereby announces the receipt of a major shareholder notification from that as of 19 December 2024, Morgan Stanley holds directly or indirectly 1,581,848 shares and instruments corresponding to 5.01% of the total rights and share capital in Svitzer Group.

Svitzer is a leading, global towage and marine services provider. The core business is to assist large seaborne vessels in manoeuvring in and out of ports and terminals to berth and unberth. With more than 450 vessels, Svitzer's services play a crucial role as part of critical port infrastructure. Svitzer was founded in 1833 and serves approximately 2,000 customers in more than 140 ports and 40 terminals across 37 countries. Read more on .

