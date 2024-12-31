(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Cloud High Performance Computing | Companies, Trends, Growth, Industry, Size, Value, Revenue, Analysis, Forecast & Share | Market Forecast By Services, By Organization Size, By Deployment, By Vertical And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia Cloud High Performance Computing Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% during 2024-2030F.

The Saudi Arabia Cloud High Performance Computing Market is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by growing investment by the Saudi government in technology infrastructure and digital transformation initiatives. These initiatives include significant strides in the cloud computing sector, particularly cloud high-performance computing (HPC).

Additionally, international cloud providers are collaborating with the government. For instance, Google is joining forces with Saudi Aramco through a collaborative venture to introduce its cloud services to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Moreover, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Saudi Arabia experienced a surge in demand for cloud high-performance computing.

A significant change in fund allocation towards digital transformation is evident, with anticipated expenditure on digital initiatives set to increase by more than 50% by 2025. This surge would elevate spending from US$ 4.3 billion in 2020 to US$ 9.6 billion by 2025.

Additionally, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) has introduced the Cloud First policy, aiming to accelerate the transition of government entities from traditional IT solutions to cloud-based alternatives. Moreover, the Saudi government has pledged to allocate an annual budget of US$ 2.5 billion to public cloud services by 2026. This commitment is expected to drive growth in the cloud high-performance computing market in the years ahead.

Market Segmentation by Services

By Service types, HPC Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) is anticipated to grow at a faster rate in the Saudi cloud HPC market owing to the country's digital transformation initiatives, including the Saudi Cloud Strategy and investments in smart city development, which are driving significant demand for scalable and flexible computing resources to support innovation and development across various sectors.

Market Segmentation by Organization Size

Large enterprises hold a significant revenue share in the Saudi Arabia Cloud High-Performance Computing Industry due to their intricate computational requirements and substantial resources. These organizations often tackle complex tasks such as simulations, modeling, and data analytics, necessitating the immense processing power and scalability offered by HPC systems

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Public cloud HPC dominated the market in terms of revenues as it offers virtually unlimited scalability due to which organizations are able to easily scale up or down based on their HPC workloads without the need for substantial upfront investments or complex infrastructure management

Market Segmentation by Vertical

Driven by a surge in digital transformation initiatives like e-government services and smart city projects, the government and public sector vertical are poised for rapid expansion in the Saudi Cloud HPC market. Additionally, government's Cloud First policy which aimed at accelerating the pace at which government entities migrate from conventional IT solutions to cloud-based solutions is fuelling the segment growth.

