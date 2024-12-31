Deputy Amir Exchanges New Year Greetings

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HH the Deputy Amir Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani exchanged cables of greetings with Their Majesties, Highnesses and Excellencies Crown Princes and Vice Presidents of friendly countries on the occasion of the New Year, wishing them good and happiness and further progress and prosperity for their peoples.

