Prime Minister Exchanges New Year Greetings
Date
12/31/2024 4:04:19 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani exchanged cables of greetings with Their Excellencies heads of governments of friendly countries on the occasion of the New Year, wishing them good health and happiness and further progress and prosperity for their peoples.
MENAFN31122024000067011011ID1109044262
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.