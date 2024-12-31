Adriana Gallardo Graces The Cover Of Vogue México - Leaders Edition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Behind the scenes at the Vogue shoot with Carlos Eric Lopez, December 2024.

Adriana Gallardo's Vision Board event (trans.) "Transform your Dreams into accomplishments."

Adriana Gallardo features on Vogue México's Leaders Edition cover, showcasing her inspiring journey and spotlighting her Vision Board event Jan. 16 in Irvine.

- Adriana GallardoIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Adriana Gallardo, renowned CEO of Adriana's Insurance and a trailblazer in the business world, proudly adorns the cover of Vogue México's prestigious Leaders Edition this December. Known for her inspiring story of resilience and her dedication to empowering others, Gallardo represents the transformative power of vision and determination in both her photoshoot and in the accompanying article.In her Vogue feature, Gallardo shares her journey from a young Mexican immigrant in California to a powerhouse entrepreneur leading one of the most recognized insurance companies in the country. The article highlights her commitment to uplifting her community and breaking barriers in the industry."Being featured on the cover of Vogue México is a tremendous honor," Gallardo shared. "It's a reminder of how far determination can take you, and I hope to inspire others to pursue their goals with passion."Tying her vision of success to action, Gallardo will host a Vision Board event this January 16th, a workshop designed to help participants visualize and set goals for the year ahead. The event reflects the values celebrated in her Vogue spotlight-empowerment, clarity, and the courage to dream big. Attendees will have the chance to create a vision board for the year, including visual representations of everything they hope to accomplish in the coming year.The Vision Board event, set for January 16th in Irvine, California, will offer attendees an opportunity to learn strategies for success while creating their own visual roadmaps for the year. Tools and collaging supplies will be provided.For more information about the event or to register, visit .

¿Vas a dejar que otro año pase sin cumplir tus metas? ✈️ 💵 🏡

