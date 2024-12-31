ADNEC Group Announces Collaboration With Tawazun Council As Strategic Partner For IDEX And NAVDEX 2025

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) ADNEC Group has announced its collaboration with Tawazun Council as a strategic partner to organise the largest edition of International Defence (IDEX) and Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX), which will be held under the patronage of Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces,from 17 to 21 February 2025 at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi.











This partnership underscores Tawazun Council and ADNEC Group's shared commitment to advancing the UAE's vision of becoming a leading global hub for defence, security, and advanced technology sectors. It also aims to provide a strategic platform that brings together decision-makers, experts, and industry leaders to showcase the latest innovations and technologies shaping the future of defence and security.

Saeed Al Mansoori, Advisor for Defence Exhibitions at Capital Events, part of ADNEC Group, said:“We are proud of our partnership and collaboration with Tawazun Council in organising the 17th edition of IDEX and the 8th edition of NAVDEX 2025. This strategic collaboration is a testament to our collective commitment to positioning Abu Dhabi as a global capital of innovation and excellence in the defence and security sector, and a leading city in organising and hosting major specialised international events.”

“We are working closely with our partners to ensure an exceptional experience for the 2025 edition, which will feature the largest participation in history. The two exhibitions will host the highest number of participants, experts, and industry leaders from around the world, coming together to develop innovative solutions that will drive the growth of the defence industry and contribute to the sustainable economic development of the UAE.” he added

Mona Ahmed Al Jabber, Chief Corporate Communication Officer at Tawazun Council, emphasized that IDEX and NAVDEX are key milestones in the global defence exhibition sector. She highlighted how these events showcase significant advancements in defence and technology, while demonstrating the outstanding professionalism of the organisers and the extensive efforts dedicated to delivering an exceptional edition. These efforts draw the attention of the international community, leading companies, specialists, and decision-makers, further solidifying the UAE's role as a global hub for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE).

“We are proud to look ahead to the 2025 edition of IDEX and NAVDEX, organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council. This strategic partnership shows Tawazun Council's commitment to supporting defence and security exhibitions. It also reflects the strength of national partnerships and the collaboration between stakeholders to achieve the UAE's ambitious goals in this important field, fostering international cooperation, attracting high-value investments, and driving sustainable development in defence and technology.” She added

The exhibitions will witness innovative programs, includingIDEX Next-Gen, a platform dedicated to global start-ups, and IDEX Think Tank, which will bring together international defence and security experts to discuss the challenges and innovations shaping the sector. Other key features include the IDEX and NAVDEX Dialogues, which will convene policymakers, thought leaders, and futurists to explore cutting-edge technologies and innovations that are defining the future of the industry.

The 16th edition of IDEX and the 7th edition of NAVDEX in 2023 were highly successful, attracting 132,507 participants. The exhibitions featured 41 international pavilions and included 1,353 exhibitors from 65 countries.

Tawazun Council:

Tawazun Council is a key government authority tasked with overseeing defence acquisitions, supporting defence R&D, promoting the growth of the industrial ecosystem, and establishing regulations, quality standards, and licensing, in close collaboration with the Ministry of Défense and security agencies.